Western Kentucky University football coach Tyson Helton on Tuesday offered his first comments regarding two incidents over the weekend resulting in the dismissal of two players from the Hilltoppers program.
Redshirt junior running back Quinton Baker and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Preston Mixon were kicked off the team over the weekend in connection to two separate reports of shots fired early Saturday morning.
The Bowling Green Police Department is still investigating both incidents and did not release names of those involved because, as of Tuesday, an incident report is still being drafted, according to BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward.
“It’s really tough,” Helton said after practice Tuesday. “We always live to high standards here. Our guys are always going to be expected of when they leave this campus, they behave and do things the right way. That’s always going to be the standard here. We had to dismiss two players who made two really bad choices and they feel bad about it, but that’s a hard lesson in life to deal with. Our team had a hard lesson this week. We became a stronger team because of it.”
BGPD officers responded to the shots-fired reports – one at the Columns Apartments at 1140 Kentucky St. just after 1 a.m. Saturday, and the other at the corner of 12th and Center streets at 2:42 a.m. Ward confirmed that at least one WKU football player was involved in each incident.
No arrests have been made and WKU confirmed Monday that both players were dismissed in connection with the incidents. Team spokesman Bryan Fyalkowski said WKU football is handling other disciplinary matters internally.
“It’s important for our football team that we represent this university and this town and everything we do, good or bad, we represent this school or university and ourselves,” Helton said. “When something like that happens, it’s not taken very lightly. There’s swift and immediate action and it is extreme. Our players know they’re held to that high standard.”
Mixon appeared in two games in 2018 as a redshirt freshman. Baker, an Ashland native, was dismissed from the team for a second time relating to a series of disciplinary issues. Baker was arrested in 2016 before his freshman season on several charges, including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possession of marijuana.
He was suspended before the 2017 season opener for roles in a March 2017 assault at a campus fraternity house. He was kicked off the team in 2018 for a “consistent violation of team rules.”
Baker spent one season at FCS-level Portland State and rejoined WKU in the spring as a walk-on.
“It’s also our job though as coaches, not every situation is the same,” Helton said. “Our job is to be educators, mentors and instructors and it’s our opportunity sometimes to give guys second chances and sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. If we’re going to show guys about what life’s about, sometimes you get a second chance because you believe a guy can do something and sometimes you don’t. That’s just life.”
