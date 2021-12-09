Western Kentucky football coach Tyson Helton has announced a revamped staff following the departure of several key assistants leading into the Hilltoppers’ season-ending bowl game appearance.
During a Zoom news conference Thursday, Helton said he expects offensive coordinator Zach Kittley – who was named to that same position at Texas Tech this week – to remain with WKU through the Dec. 18 matchup against Appalachian State in the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Fla.
Helton said Kittley is excited for the opportunity to coach Hilltopper starting quarterback Bailey Zappe – who followed Kittley to WKU from Houston Baptist as transfers along with wide receivers Jerreth and Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff – one final time in what Helton called a “special scenario.”
“That is very fluid, but that is the anticipation is to be able to have him coach in the bowl game, which we’re really excited about,” Helton said of Kittley. “Obviously his relationship with Bailey and the opportunity to have one more game together, I think that’s really, really special so I’m glad that’s going to happen.”
Helton said former WKU co-offensive coordinator/inside receiver coach Bryan Ellis and former offensive line coach Stephen Hamby will not coach in the bowl game. Ellis was named the new offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern and Hamby is joining Kittley as offensive line coach at Texas Tech.
Helton also announced a series of promotions on his current staff for next season. Ben Arbuckle will be the team’s new quarterbacks coach and a co-offensive coordinator, Zach Lankford will take over as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator, and Josh Crawford will remain as the team’s outside receivers coach and also serve as a co-offensive coordinator. Running backs coach Carlos Locklyn will add run game coordinator duties next season.
“The reason why I’m having multiple co-OCs is because all those men are talented, all those men need to have a voice in the room. It worked very well for us this past year with a Zach Kittley, a Bryan Ellis, a Zach Lankford, a Ben Arbuckle, a coach Crawford and coach Lock in that room, all those guys have a voice in there.”
For the Dec. 18 bowl game, Helton said Kittley would be the Tops’ play-caller on offense. Looking ahead to next year, Helton said he still has an open position for an offensive assistant and will take his time on deciding how to utilize that role. If he opts against hiring a full-time offensive coordinator for next season, Helton said Arbuckle – who followed Kittley from Houston Baptist and has served this season as an offensive quality control coach – would be the Hilltoppers’ play-caller on game days.
Helton said his team is excited for the promotions within the current staff.
“I always try to hire talented people throughout the whole staff, just not the full-time coaches because I think that is a seamless transition like the scenario that we’re in currently where I don’t even get to blink an eye and I know I’ve got guys that are just as talented,” Helton said.
One new defensive staff change for WKU is Scott Vestal, who will be the inside linebackers coach next season. Vestal has worked as a defensive analyst for WKU under defensive coordinator Maurice Crum this season.
WKU starting offensive tackle Mason Brooks and starting wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley have both entered the transfer portal, but both will play to play in the Hilltoppers’ bowl game, Helton confirmed Thursday.
Starting defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin will miss the bowl game following surgery after suffering an arm injury in last week’s Conference USA championship game. WKU linebacker Will Ignont will also miss the game due to injury.{&end}