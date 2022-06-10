Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton announced Friday the hiring of Travis Cunningham to serve as the program's new inside linebackers coach.
Cunningham comes to WKU by way of Georgia Southern, where he spent the past four seasons coaching the same position for the Eagles.
"My family and I are excited to be part of the Hilltopper family, and are grateful to Coach Helton and Coach (Tyson) Summers for giving us this opportunity," Cunningham said in a news release. "I can't wait to start working with the players and staff, and look forward to meeting the Hilltopper community."
At Georgia Southern, Cunningham helped coach a defensive unit that was frequently among the best in the nation at creating turnovers. The 2019 Eagles finished the season 14th in the country in total defense, 15th in rushing defense and first in interceptions and turnover margin.
A year earlier, Georgia Southern's defense surrendered only 21.5 points per contest while leading the FBS in turnover margin at +22. Cunningham helped guide the Eagles to three bowl games in his first three seasons with the team, winning the 2018 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl and 2020 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Before his stint at Georgia Southern, Cunningham coached at Gardner Webb University for 16 seasons, including his final two years as the team's defensive coordinator. While acting as DC, Cunningham coached linebacker Chad Geter, who was named an FCS All-American and went on to play professionally in the Canadian Football League. Six Bulldogs earned all-conference honors under Cunningham's leadership as defensive coordinator.
Before earning his position as defensive coordinator, Cunningham coached inside linebackers for 11 years and worked with the secondary for one season after spending two years as a student assistant. Before transitioning to coaching, Cunningham played for the Bulldogs for two seasons in 1999 and 2000. He earned his bachelor's degree from Gardner Webb in physical education in 2003.
Cunningham replaces Scott Vestal, who is no longer with the WKU program. Helton promoted Vestal to inside linebackers coach in December prior to the team's Boca Raton Bowl game, after he worked as a defensive analyst for WKU under then-defensive coordinator Maurice Crum last season.