Damon Lowe had a career game against Old Dominion on a night called short for reasons Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton is appealing.
Lowe was ejected in the third quarter of the Old Dominion game after being given a targeting penalty for his hit on Monarchs receiver Isaiah Spencer.
The linebacker who had eight tackles at the time of the hit with three minutes left in the third quarter was ejected from the game and by rule, will have to sit out during the first half against Army this Saturday.
Helton said he is appealing the call on the basis of Lowe’s hit not matching two of the three indicators to properly fulfill a targeting rule.
“As a coach, I understand it was helmet-to-helmet,” Helton said. “His head was up. He hit him with the facemask. He didn’t launch and he didn’t hit with the crown of the helmet and you have to meet all three factors for targeting. I felt like he met only one of those factors and it was helmet-to-helmet."
Helton said he doesn’t believe WKU will win that appeal with the NCAA.
The NCAA Football Rules Committee defines targeting as when a player “takes aim at an opponent for purposes of attacking with forcible contact that goes beyond making a legal tackle or a legal block or playing the ball.”
The three infractions that make up targeting include a launch – where a player leaves his feet by an upward and forward thrust – leading with the helmet and lowering of the head.
When Lowe made contact with Spencer after a catch, he made helmet-to-helmet contact, but stayed on his feet and led with the facemask up.
“That was disappointing to see because he’s suspended for a half this first game,” Helton said. “We’ll definitely insert him the second half and we felt like he’s done a good job.”
Lowe had his most significant contributions of the season at Old Dominion. The Louisville native had eight tackles (five solo, three assisted) and one pass breakup. His previous best were two tackles against Central Arkansas in the season-opener.
Helton said Lowe fit the schemes of stopping Old Dominion’s run and that’s why he earned serious playing time.
“I think this past game against Old Dominion was Damon’s kind of game,” Helton said. “They were going to run the football and they run ball control offense. Damon is a big linebacker, so we felt like he was a good fit for this game. He came in there and made a lot of good tackles inside the box and was good in pass coverage too. He broke up a pass or two and that game fit him. Disappointing on the call with targeting.”
Lowe sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules after joining WKU from Eastern Kentucky University. He played against the Hilltoppers in the 2017 season opener in Bowling Green.
Lowe’s 6-foot-1, 230-pound frame could serve WKU well against another tight-running team with Army’s triple-option attack this Saturday, but he won’t be eligible until the second half.
Redshirt senior defensive back Ta’Corian Darden commended Lowe’s energy on Saturday.
“He brought a lot juice out there,” Darden said. “Every time he made stops and we got back to the sideline I’m telling him good job. He’s a big part of our defense this game and he’s a good player.”
