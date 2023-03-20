Tyson Helton talks WKU football
Buy Now

WKU football head coach Tyson Helton speaks to the media Monday at the Jack & Jackie Harbaugh Club in Houchens/Smith Stadium.

 Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky will enter spring football practice with a radically different look on both the coaching staff and the roster.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.