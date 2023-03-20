Western Kentucky will enter spring football practice with a radically different look on both the coaching staff and the roster.
Coming off a 9-5 season capped by a 44-23 victory over South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, the Tops have the usual assortment of graduation and transfer losses, plus the annual churn on the coaching staff as success opens up opportunities for advancement.
It’s a predicament WKU head coach Tyson Helton relishes every spring.
“I really like the creating piece of it, whether it’s new football players on your team or new staff,” Helton said. “I’ve always embraced as a head coach you’re gonna have turnover and if it’s the right kind of turnover and people are moving on to bigger things and achieving the goals and the aspirations that they want to achieve, it says a lot about what you’re doing as a program. And so I enjoy that piece of it. So when a coach leaves, I don’t get concerned – I know there’s another superstar out there that just needs an opportunity.
“I think this is a great place, just talking about the coaches, this platform at Western Kentucky ... when you talk to coaches about potential jobs, they light up. They know everything about Western Kentucky. They’re like, ‘Man, this would be a fantastic place for me to be able to coach at.’ Having the success that we’ve had and being able to attract really good talent from the coaching perspective has been really fun for me.”
That outlook will serve Helton well this spring, as he integrates seven new coaches onto this year’s staff – he actually has hired nine since the end of last season, but two left after about a month for other jobs and had to be replaced. Among them is new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Drew Hollingshead, the third person to fill that role in the past three seasons following the successful one-year tenures of Ben Arbuckle (2022) and Zach Kittley (2021), both of whom left for Power-5 jobs.
WKU took some hits from the transfer portal as well, as standouts including tight ends Joshua Simon (South Carolina) and Joey Beljan (Cincinnati), running back Kye Robichaux (Boston College), and offensive linemen Rusty Staats (Texas Tech) and Gunnar Britton (Auburn) among players from last year’s team switching programs.
Helton knows that while the portal takes experienced players away, it also provides a path to add new talent to the program.
“I’ve always said when a door closes, another one opens,” Helton said. “Well, if a player leaves, there’s always another one behind him that’s a superstar in the making. So I’ve never worried about that. When we lost a Bailey Zappe, we didn’t want to settle. We wanted to keep the production, so we had a quarterback here who we thought would be our guy. But like I told you, we flipped over every stone and there’s Austin Reed out there. We signed him three days before spring football, and we were able to keep that production.
“So that’s the part of it that I like. It’s never finished – you’re always changing, you’re always evolving, you’re always creating and we’ve been able to do that here at Western just because of what this place stands for and it gives a lot of people an opportunity to be successful.”
Speaking of Reed, that’s one player the Hilltoppers didn’t lose to the transfer portal – Reed entered it, then returned to WKU. That’s a huge win for the program, with Reed coming off a dazzling first year as WKU’s starting QB after transferring in from NCAA Division 2 West Florida. Last season, Reed led the nation in passing after completing 389-of-603 attempts for 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns.
With a year under his belt, could Reed be even better in 2023?
“I expect very big things from Austin,” Helton said. “Obviously he’s an elite quarterback. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the country. I think his goal is to be the best quarterback in the country. We can all debate on who that is, for whatever team we pull for, obviously. But he has established himself last year as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
“When you play quarterback, you have a chip on your shoulder and you want to be the best of the best. And that’s always been Austin Reed.”
Not even Reed can avoid another of Helton’s penchant for competition – in addition to a group of younger quarterbacks including redshirt freshman and former South Warren standout Caden Veltkamp, WKU brought in an experienced starting QB in Weber State transfer Bronson Barron to push Reed every day in practice.
“You know me, I like to keep the quarterback room loaded,” Helton said. “It’s a revolving door. I think competition brings out the best in everybody. We will throw them all out there, including Austin – you know, he has to go earn his job every year.”
That competition will be replicated among every position group this spring as Helton and his staff begin the work of evaluating what they’ve got and where it all works the best.
“Excited about this team,” Helton said. “We have a lot of pieces, to be honest with you, that aren’t with us anymore. We lost a lot of guys, a lot of coaches – a lot of new faces in the locker room, both coaches and players, but I’m excited about that. And I think as we get out there in spring football and we see what we’ve got, we’ll put all those pieces together and go make it happen.”
That work begins Tuesday with the first spring practice at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Tops’ spring session will culminate with the spring game on April 22 at 2 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
For Helton and his staff, the work to build another winning team never stops.
“You know what the key pieces are, but you have to develop depth, right,” Helton said. “so nobody ever thinks about who is the second, third team – whatever that position is – but that is a key part of spring ball, is trying to decide who can play for you, who adds value, what is their role. You’re trying to figure out those roles.
“For me, we have to put guys in a lot of different situations to do that, to see how they handle those situations. And it’s an evaluation of coaches as well.”{&end}