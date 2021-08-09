Major surprises have been at a minimum through Western Kentucky's first five practices of fall camp, and that has third-year head coach Tyson Helton pleased with where his team is at as it prepares for a tough week ahead leading into its first scrimmage of the fall.
"About what I thought it would be," Helton said Monday following the team's practice. "Great competition. Both sides have done a really nice job. We're staying relatively healthy, so that's a good thing. That means those guys worked really hard over the summer.
"Now the hard part begins. You're starting to get climbing up the ladder there, the legs are tired, the bodies are tired, so we've got to stay sharp, but overall it's been good."
A major focus early in fall camp has been getting back into football shape. The Hilltoppers brought in new coordinator Zach Kittley to lead the offense, and are preparing for a more up-tempo style, meaning more snaps and a need for better conditioning on both sides of the ball.
It was a focus throughout the offseason with director of football strength and conditioning Jason Veltkamp, and has paid off up to this point. Helton says his players' maintained speed through five practices has "probably what I've been most happy about."
"Coach Veltkamp during the summer really focused a lot more on the running conditioning side. I do think we got a lot bigger, too, in the weight room, which is great," Helton said. "We added size and speed. Really what you work on all summer in hopes you can sustain when you get out here, and they're doing that so far.
"We'll see. It's still early. Come talk to me another week from now when everybody is kind of tired of looking at each other, to be honest with you. They're doing good. They're in good shape right now."
The majority of the Hilltoppers' 2021 signing class came via the transfer portal and are expected to compete right away. It's a group that significantly changes the offense -- for example, in addition to getting Kittley from Houston Baptist, it also signed quarterback Bailey Zappe and leading receivers Jerreth and Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff from HBU.
The defense has also seen changes, with the most recent signing coming Friday with Georgia Tech transfer safety Kaleb Oliver. Helton said Oliver "is still trying to get used to everything" and is not in pads yet, but believes he'll compete for time. Helton said WKU felt it needed more depth in its secondary, which led to the signing.
Even with new pieces, Helton is pleased how things are coming together.
"All the new guys are doing a really nice job. All the guys that we signed, the transfer guys, I really think are going to help us," he said. "They're competing for jobs. They're going to play and that's what you want when you get an older guy that's transferring in -- he needs to come play and come help you -- so all those guys have done a really nice job."
While things have been solid so far, the Hilltoppers are preparing for a tough week ahead leading into the team's first live action Saturday in a closed scrimmage, where Helton and his staff will get a chance to see what new players can do in a game-like setting.
"We really want to push them all week, so I don't think we'll be real fresh in the scrimmage, but it'll be the first live practice they get to have," Helton said. "We're doing a lot of thudding right now, but they're looking forward to actually going live. That'll be the real test to see when guys get out there live how they do."
WKU is scheduled to open the 2021 season Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.