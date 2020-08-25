After a week of practice, Tyson Helton thinks his Western Kentucky football team is in a good spot.
The second-year head coach is expecting the Hilltoppers to take big steps this week, however.
"As a coach you're always looking for perfection. We've got a long way to go," Helton said in Tuesday's post-practice Zoom with reporters. "There's a lot of situations that we still need to cover in all phases. The good thing is I'm seeing that players who are supposed to be the players, they're working hard, they're making plays. I think pieces are there."
WKU held its first practice Aug. 17 and was back in pads Tuesday after having Monday off for the first day of classes. Helton is planning on the Hilltoppers hitting on a lot of situations this week – "all the things that come up in a game that are going to happen two or three times in a season," he says – including goal-line situations and two-minute situations.
WKU is scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Louisville. Louisville announced Monday it is planning a reduced stadium capacity of 30%, allowing seating to be distanced for approximately 18,000 fans per game within the 60,800-seat Cardinal Stadium.
"We're not ready by any means, but that's OK. We still have a couple of weeks," Helton said. "We need to take a big step this week. That's what I shared with the guys earlier today. By Saturday, we need to feel pretty good about where we're at, but overall we're in a good spot. I don't think we're lacking right now, we've just got to hit a lot of situations that we haven't covered yet."
The Hilltoppers are also planning on narrowing down the quarterback competition this week. Helton said he and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis are hoping in the next few days to have two players getting the majority of the reps instead of the five that are currently.
Helton said Maryland graduate transfer Tyrrell "Piggy T" Pigrome has done a nice job, and issued a similar sentiment for freshman Darius Ocean. He said redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas and redshirt junior Davis Shanley have both played consistent, before stressing the importance of whatever quarterback they name starter to manage the offense, since the majority of starters are back on a team that had the best scoring defense in Conference USA last season. Helton said freshman Grady Robison has done a good job of making something out of broken plays.
"The older guys – they've been through the fire, they've been through it a little bit more, and the younger guys are still green, they're still trying to learn how to take care of the football and all of those kind of things, but the main thing for a quarterback is manage the offense," Helton said. "I feel like we're good enough defensively that if we just play consistent offensive football, the quarterback manages the offense and when his plays are there he makes his plays, we should be fine."
C-USA released its Preseason All-Conference teams Tuesday. Defensive end DeAngelo Malone was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year after being named the league's Defensive Player of the Year following last season, and punter John Haggerty was named the Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year. Offensive guard Jordan Meredith was also named to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference team.
"I think the biggest thing is you always have to have a chip on your shoulder," Helton said. "I told the team today, 'Winning's hard. Winning just doesn't happen. Just because people pat you on the back and they want to give you preseason honors and tell you how good you are, that's when you fall victim to becoming just average.'
" ... It's nice, again, for all those guys to have those preseason awards, but they don't really mean anything. Everything in Conference USA – I've been in this conference a long time, and they all have these who's going to win the East? Who's going to win the West? They didn't pick us to win anything last year and we won nine games. We've got to keep that edge about us. We've got to make sure we show up to the park mad and we have something to prove, and our best players have to do that."
Helton said he's seen that edge so far in summer workouts and practice, and expects it to continue leading up to the opener. The Hilltoppers were able to stay on track throughout the summer with the original opener against UT Chattanooga getting delayed to Oct. 24, Helton said, and the team will continue to install situational pieces throughout this week before turning the focus more toward the Sept. 12 opener at Louisville next week to get two weeks of preparation.
"We have a big, long list of things. We're checking them off every day, but that list is still pretty long," Helton said. "By the end of this week I'll feel like we've hit a lot of stuff and we'll be in a good situation."
