Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton knows winning is the first step to restoring confidence in a program and its fan base. That's why the Hilltoppers expect a win when it pays Central Arkansas to visit Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday night.
But WKU's program isn't in a state where FCS-level opponents become automatic victories – the Hilltoppers learned that last season.
The Helton era begins with a Central Arkansas team that has held its own against the FBS.
“We expect to win this football game, but with that being said we're playing a pretty dang good opponent,” Helton said Monday during his weekly news conference. “In the opener last year, they go to Tulsa and really had a great opportunity to win the game. I look at their football team, both offensively and defensively, it will be a great challenge for us.”
UCA has just two wins in 14 tries against FBS opponents, one being the Hilltoppers. The Bears defeated Arkansas State in 2016 and in 2009 came to Bowling Green and manhandled WKU in a 28-7 win. It was the Hilltoppers' first FBS season that produced an 0-12 record.
WKU's only loss to an FCS school since 2011 was to Maine in the home opener last year. The Hilltoppers led 21-0 after one quarter and lost 31-28.
The Bears are the first of four nonconference opponents on WKU's schedule and the only FCS team. UCA will receive $325,000 for the trip to Bowling Green. Kickoff on Thursday night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with the game streaming on ESPN+.
“We have to play good football and if we do that then hopefully we'll come out with a W,” Helton said. “But this is a good opponent that we're about to play and it will be a good test for our football team.”
Preparations for Central Arkansas started in the spring. Helton said the team also visited the game plan during summer player-run-practices and the last two weeks have been dedicated entirely to prep for the Bears.
Helton named redshirt junior Steven Duncan as the Hilltoppers' starting quarterback to lead an offense that returns all but one starter from 2018. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound signal caller played in nine games last season and wants improve on WKU's 21.1 points per game average from a year ago.
“I just try to go out there and be a leader for my guys and try to get them riled up, ready to go and move the ball down the field and do what they tell me to do,” Duncan said. “How we come out, it would be great to come out to start the season with a win.”
Duncan will have returning receivers Lucky Jackson and Quin Jernighan and tight end Kyle Fourtenbary up against a UCA secondary that returns four of its five starters from 2018. Bears cornerback Robert Rouchell had four interceptions last season and Helton said it's a group that's good at making quarterbacks throw in tight windows.
“They're not afraid to walk up on top of any receiving corps and press them and say you're going to have to make a play,” Helton said. “Sometimes you play a team that tries to keep everything underneath them. This bunch says, 'get open.' I like their style. They're not going to make it easy on the quarterback.”
UCA's offense will lean on sophomore quarterback Breylin Smith, but has depth with another sophomore in Luke Hales. Smith broke his ankle in the Bears' fourth game and Hales took over to throw for 1,857 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Bears also return four starting offensive linemen and a backfield duo of Carlos Blackman and Kierre Crossley, who combined for 1,386 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
UCA is picked to finish second in the Southland Conference preseason poll after going 6-5 overall last year and 5-4 in league play. A trip to Hawaii on Sept. 21 rounds out the Bear's FBS schedule.
