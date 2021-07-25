Tyson Helton is preparing for his third season as Western Kentucky's head football coach, and he's feeling comfortable as the team prepares to start fall camp.
Helton spoke Wednesday about the upcoming season and the 2021 Hilltoppers at the Conference USA media days.
"Going into year three, I feel really comfortable about where we are," Helton said. "I feel comfortable about my role."
Helton's role is changing slightly compared to years past. A former quarterback for Houston, he previously served in a variety of offensive roles before taking over as head coach at WKU ahead of the 2019 season, but this year he says he's stepping away from play calling duties.
WKU went 5-7 last season and struggled offensively. The Hilltoppers finished 12th of the 13 C-USA teams to play in 2020 in scoring offense with 19 points per game, as well as total offense with just 290.3 yards per game.
Bryan Ellis, who served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Helton's first two seasons at the helm, is now co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach. WKU brought in Zach Kittley to take over the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this season.
Kittley served in the same role the last three seasons at Houston Baptist, and in a shortened four-game 2020 season, his Huskies averaged 33.75 points and 547.5 yards, with 459.5 coming through the air. His quarterback at HBU, Bailey Zappe, transferred to WKU, as well as receivers Jerreth and Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff.
"I'm taking on a little bit of a new role here. I've always called plays. Coach Kittley's going to take the helm," Helton said. "I'll still have a lot of say in the offense – particularly the run game and pass protection and those kind of (things) – but at the end of the day, I had to step back and look at what is the best thing for the team? How do I become the best head coach for this football team?
"I feel pretty comfortable in embracing the role that I'm in. Every year you have to do that. Not every year is the same. Your role changes every year. Maybe next year I'm involved in special teams or something of that nature, but as a head football coach you have to be able to take on different roles, put on different hats because things are always evolving and changing."
The Hilltoppers have seen ups and downs in the first two years of Helton's tenure – the second of which involved navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
His first game as WKU's head coach involved a 35-28 loss to FCS Central Arkansas, but the team rallied to win eight of its final 10 games, including a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl to finish the year 9-4.
WKU started 2020 2-6, with one of the victories a close call against FCS Chattanooga. The Hilltoppers again closed strong with three straight wins to finish the regular season 5-6 and were invited to the LendingTree Bowl – bowl eligibility was waived amid the pandemic – but there WKU fell to Georgia State 39-21.
Along with the previously mentioned coaching changes, several other staff members have come and gone – most notably Clayton White, who led a strong defense as its coordinator for four years. White took the same position at South Carolina and has been replaced by Maurice Crum.
WKU has also attacked the transfer portal hard this offseason, electing to sign the majority of its 2021 class from other colleges rather than the traditional high school route.
Despite the changes and with hopes of a more normal season in 2021, Helton is feeling confident entering the fall.
"I feel really good. I come from a coaching family. It's all that I know. My dad was a long-time NFL and college coach, my brother's a coach. It's what we do," Helton said. "Everything kind of comes natural to me. I just try to be me. I don't try to be anybody else than who I am. I try to be a man of character.
"I know not everything is going to be perfect. When I took the head coaching job here I knew there was going to be ups and downs and a lot of things I had to learn and I was pretty open and honest about that with my staff. I hired a great staff and I like to think most of them are smarter than I am. My job is to lead the leaders of the team. I think we do a really good job here at Western Kentucky of everybody understanding their role, understanding their job and at the end of the day it makes my job a lot easier."
WKU is scheduled to open fall camp Aug. 4. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2021 season at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Sept. 2 against UT Martin.