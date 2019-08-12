Western Kentucky continues to build its roster with prospects from Georgia.
Tyson Helton picked up his fourth commitment from Georgia in the Class of 2020 with running back Noah Whittington verbally pledging to the Hilltoppers on Monday.
All glory to God🙌.....COMMITTED 100%🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AZiUVtYN8R— Noah Whittington (@TheLegitMpr) August 12, 2019
Whittington is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound recruit from Peach County High School in Fort Valley, Ga. He's listed as a wide receiver but will commit as a running back to WKU. Whittington also has offers from Army and South Alabama.
Whittington is teammates with safety Talique Allen, one of the first 2020 WKU commitments.
Whittington averaged 6.2 yards per carry last season for Peach County. He finished the year with 518 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 23 receptions for 225 yards and three scores.
WKU’s Current Class of 2020
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Rashad Amos, RB, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Brandon Higgs, CB, Hillcrest High School, Simpsonville, S.C.
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Rasheed Miller, OL, Frostproof HS, Frostproof, Fla.
Darius Ocean, QB, Hough HS, Clayton, N.C.
Dezmion Roberson, MLB, Elba High School, Elba. Ala.
Darrion Robinson, WR/ATH, Pasco HS, Dade City, Fla.
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
Noah Whittington, RB, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Jalen Williams, WR/ATH, Lake Minneola HS, Minneola, Fla.
