Time is winding down for Western Kentucky to prepare for its final game of the season.
On Dec. 8, the Hilltoppers accepted an invitation to play in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against Western Michigan. WKU has been working toward the game for weeks now, and first-year head coach Tyson Helton is happy with where his team is at heading into a break for Christmas.
"It's going really good. We've had two good weeks of practice. Today was our last practice before the Christmas break. We'll give our guys a couple of days off. Obviously, they were very lively today because they knew it was their last practice, so everybody was kind of in the Christmas spirit I guess," he said following the team's practice at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday.
"I think we're at a good point where we're at right now. We'll come back after Christmas, we'll get two more practices in before we leave for the bowl and then we'll get going."
The game is scheduled for an 11:30 a.m. CST kickoff at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Dec. 30, exactly one month from the Hilltoppers' (8-4) last game of the regular season. Following that game – a 31-26 come-from-behind victory at home against rival Middle Tennessee – Helton initially said he was hoping to play before Christmas in a warm destination. He only got one of those things, but has since had a change of opinion on the other.
"I love the fact that the bowl is the date it is, because it's really like another spring football for us, so we're able to develop our young guys a little more," Helton said. "We kind of get a spring ball in before you have spring ball. That's been really, really good.
"I feel like we'll be farther along once we get back in January for training and all of those kind of things. Right now, we're in a good place. Guys are healthy, everybody knows what to do and, when we get back, we've got to be peaking at the right time. Right when we get to the bowl, we've got to be at our best."
Because of the game's date, the team will take some time off to enjoy the holiday before returning for two more practices. Helton believes the majority of the work prepping for the Broncos (7-5) has been done in the last couple of weeks and says the final two practices before heading to Dallas will be used to put the final touches on what's already been put in place.
"We've gotten probably now eight practices in, so the guys know what to do, how to do it and it's really just fine-tuning everything and making sure everybody is back in football shape and knocking the rust off from the break and those kind of things," Helton said. "Everybody is in a good position right now. I feel like, if we had to play today, they'd be ready to play. Now, when we get back from the break, we've got to be ready to do it all over again."
Helton doesn't believe coming back and getting the same intensity from his players will be a problem, though. The team closed the regular season with three straight wins over Arkansas, Southern Miss and Middle Tennessee. The win over the Golden Eagles came off a bye and was the team's seventh victory of the season, guaranteeing one of Conference USA's six bowl slots.
"You go home for the break, you relax a little bit, get a couple days off and now your mindset changes. Now you know it's serious. It's game week," Helton said. "They've done a good job all year of handling that and I think they'll come back and be ready to go."
