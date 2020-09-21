Despite losses in the first two games of the season, Western Kentucky football coach Tyson Helton said his team's mindset hasn't changed as it heads into an open week.
"I don't think our demeanor has changed one bit. I think they're in a great frame of mind," Helton said Monday in his weekly Zoom conference with reporters. "I talked to them yesterday in the team meeting and I said, 'Guys, I knew going into the first two games they were going to be two competitive, tough games and that it could go either way.' Whether we were undefeated or 0-2, my mindset and our team mindset really hasn't changed. Our goal is to go win a conference championship."
The first step in reaching that begins Oct. 3, and the Hilltoppers will likely not need any additional motivation as they start Conference USA play in a game between two teams who have an animosity toward one another -- 100 Miles of Hate, actually -- at Middle Tennessee.
The Blue Raiders have seen a similar start to the season as WKU, which lost to Louisville 35-21 in the opener and to Liberty 30-24 on Saturday. Middle Tennessee is also 0-2, with a 42-0 loss at Army and a 47-14 loss to Troy on Saturday. Middle Tennessee will open its C-USA schedule this week at UTSA, before returning to Murfreesboro, Tenn., for a homecoming game against the Hilltoppers.
"I think they're hungry to start conference play and get on the winning track. It's going to be a tough game. Middle Tennessee obviously is a rivalry game for us. They'll play this coming week and when they return home they're going to be fired up and ready to play," Helton said. "We've got to bring our best game and we've got to be able to go into the game with confidence and know that we're right where we need to be and go get a win."
Helton said, despite not playing this week, WKU will continue with its normal practice schedule -- full pads Tuesday, shells Wednesday and helmets only Thursday. He said the team doesn't have any serious injuries after its first two weeks of competition, but this opening in the schedule "really comes at a good time for us" as the Hilltoppers try to work through "a couple of bumps and bruises." Helton said he'll likely cut down reps in practice so it's not as hard on the team as they recover from those.
The Hilltoppers are trying to clean up plenty of points both offensively and defensively before the contest at Middle Tennessee. Defensively on Saturday, WKU allowed 354 yards rushing to the Flames, and in the opener Louisville was able to strike for long plays. The Hilltoppers have also had trouble getting off the field on third and fourth down.
Negative plays -- especially early in drives -- have hurt the Hilltoppers' offense. They've been playing from behind the majority of the time, and will aim to take advantage of opportunities to gain momentum. WKU took an early lead on Louisville, but ended the half down 28-7. The Hilltoppers trailed 10-0 at the end of the first quarter Saturday before eventually tying the game 17-all early in the third. Helton used that as an example of a time when they needed to capitalize on the momentum, which they were unable to do.
"When those opportunities come available, we've got to be able to play off of each other as team. That's what good football teams do," Helton said. " ... That's kind of the mojo that we've got to find as a team. We've got to be able to play off of each other and feed off of each other."
It's not the first time a WKU team with Helton on the staff has started slow. In 2014, serving in his first year as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach under Jeff Brohm, the Hilltoppers lost five of their first eight games, but finished the season 8-5 with a Bahamas Bowl victory. Last year is likely more telling, however. The Hilltoppers lost two of their first three games -- including a defeat at the hands of FCS Central Arkansas -- before finishing 9-4 with a SERVPRO First Responder Bowl victory. WKU returned 16 of 22 starters from that team at the start of fall camp.
"Every year's a new year, so you don't ever know what's going to happen within the team and all those kind of things, but I do feel like our guys are mature, they fully understand the scenarios that they're in," Helton said. "I think they take responsibility for anything that comes our way. I think our staff does a great job with that.
"We just take it all in stride, to be honest with you. We've just got to have a mentality that it's us against the world and we play for each other. We've got a strong brotherhood and good, bad or otherwise, we're all in it together and we believe in each other and are going to put our best effort every week. There's a lot of goals there that we do want to attain, and I don't think our team has any less confidence in attaining those goals."
