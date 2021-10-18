Western Kentucky has hit the midway point of its football season, and the Hilltoppers are looking forward to the possibilities that are ahead in the second half of the schedule.
WKU snapped a four-game skid against quality nonconference opponents and one of the top teams in Conference USA with a 43-20 win over Old Dominion at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, and is hoping the momentum carries into the remainder of its league schedule, starting with a trip to Miami to face FIU this weekend.
"Got a good win last week down at Old Dominion. Trying to keep the streak going," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday at his weekly news conference. "Our guys are in great spirits. Feels good to get the monkey off our back and get the win. Guys are really pumped up. Starting to dive into the meat of conference play. It's always hard to go on the road and get a good win like we did last week, so we need to recreate that again and our guys will be ready to play."
The game against the Monarchs marked the midway point in the regular season for the Hilltoppers. WKU made it to this point with a 2-4 overall record and a 1-1 mark in C-USA play.
While the record isn't as glorious as they'd like to this point, the Hilltoppers are focused on the full body of work for the 2021 season.
Its wins were over UT Martin – an FCS program – in the opener, and a one-win Old Dominion team that didn't play last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The losses, however, were to quality foes, and, for the most part, they were games WKU competed in.
WKU lost by a combined 5 points at Army and to Indiana – which entered the year ranked No. 17 in the country – before falling to a Michigan State team that's now 7-0 and ranked ninth in the latest AP poll. The Hilltoppers lost its C-USA opener against UTSA, which is 7-0 and ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history.
"The record isn't what we want it to be, but I do think because of the level of competition we've played, I think – you've heard me say 'sharpen the knife' before – I think we're sharper for playing that level of competition," Helton said. "Hopefully – we'll have to see the last half of the season how that pays off for us."
What remains is a schedule of five C-USA East Division foes and one from the West.
Western Kentucky's offense provides the most hope of a successful stretch to close out the regular season and make a third bowl game in three years under Helton, and possibly its first C-USA championship game appearance since 2016. Through its six games, WKU ranks first in the league in scoring at 40.4 points per game and total offense at 550.4 yards per game. It's led by quarterback Bailey Zappe, who is averaging 447 yards passing per game – more than 100 yards more per game than second-ranked Grant Wells of Marshall.
The biggest concern in the early going was the Hilltoppers' defense. It ranked in the bottom 10 nationally in points and yards allowed per game entering Saturday's trip to Norfolk, but took a major step forward against the Monarchs, providing a glimpse of what could be in the coming weeks against offenses not nearly as potent as some of those WKU saw in the early part of the schedule.
WKU allowed its lowest point total against Old Dominion and had held the Monarchs to just 3 points in the first half as it built a big lead. The Hilltoppers had five sacks, doubling their season total, and forced three turnovers – the first two of which resulted in points, and the final of which gave WKU back the ball to run out the clock.
The Monarchs were the first of six East Division opponents WKU has on its schedule. Charlotte is the only team in the East to have not lost a league game and sits at 2-0, while Marshall is the only other above .500 in league play at 2-1. The Hilltoppers face an FIU team that's 0-2 thus far in league play Saturday, and will also face Middle Tennessee and FAU teams that are 1-2 and 1-1 in C-USA play so far, respectively, as part of its East Division schedule.
WKU also faces a Rice program from the West. The Owls are 1-1 in league play after getting walloped by UTSA 45-0 this weekend. The Roadrunners, UTEP and UAB are battling for the top spot in the West Division, and all three sit at 3-0 in league play.
So despite its record in the first half of the season, WKU has high hopes for a strong second half.
"I feel like our best football is still ahead of us," Helton said. "I don't think we're anywhere close to playing a complete game as a team. I felt like we were much improved last week and we're getting there, but I still think we have a lot of good football to play and once we can hit on all cylinders I'd really like to see what we can do.
"Second half of the season, that's going to be exciting for me to see. Can we get on a roll, get on a winning streak and play really good team football?"