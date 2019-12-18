At this time a year ago, Tyson Helton was playing guessing games when it came to quickly filling a signing class of players that fit his expectations at Western Kentucky.
A season of establishing that culture has the head coach feeling great about the needs met in his second signing class.
Helton on Wednesday announced 15 signees to WKU's Class of 2020 in the early signing period. The coach expects to add potentially 10 more signees to that class by the Feb. 5 date traditionally known as National Signing Day.
Helton's second signing class is purely his staff's own, unlike the group he had to piece together last year when he was hired in late November to replace former coach Mike Sanford.
“Last year we had to kind of guess a bit if a guy would fit us,” Helton said at his signing day news conference on Wednesday. “The culture in our program right now is excellent and I wanted to make sure whoever we brought into this program that they fit our culture and love to work, they love football and it takes time to really find out if a guy likes that so we were able to establish those relationships and really felt like we know the guys really well.
“Moving forward, they ought to be a good fit for us.”
Helton will have nine of those 15 signees enroll at WKU in January and be ready to go for spring practice in 2020.
The early signing class is a balanced group of eight offensive players and seven on defense hailing from 10 different states.
Five hail from the state of Georgia and two are from Kentucky. The rest of the board is filled with a player each from Ohio, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Missouri, California and Washington.
“Really felt like we met our needs in this signing period,” Helton said. “Really felt like the positions we had some needs in, we were able to fill those spots with guys we think in the future can really help us.”
Offensive linemen highlight the list of those needs with WKU's current o-line aging into veteran roles, although right tackle Miles Pate and rotation tackle Parker Howell are the only two graduating.
WKU signed four offensive linemen with two hailing from Kentucky between South Warren's Colt Jackson (6-3, 280 pounds) and LaRue County's Mark Goode (6-6, 270).
Junior college players make up six of the 15 newcomers. The standouts in that group are the wide receiver tandem of Hutchinson Community College teammates and roommates Mitchell Tinsley (6-1, 185) and Craig Burt, Jr. (6-4, 190). Other midyear transfers include Cisco Colege cornerback John Blunt, Jr. (6-1, 185), Independence CC linebacker Nicholas Days (6-3, 220) Fullerton College tight end Spencer Owens (6-4, 250) and Northeast Mississippi CC defensive tackle Darius Shipp (6-1, 290).
“Really felt like where we're at we have a lot of guys that are going to be seniors next year and then we have some really good young players,” Helton said. “But there's a gap there with our sophomores and juniors that I felt we needed to add more bodies there to fill those gaps so year in and year out, we're not taking a step back.”
Helton particularly emphasized the need for getting the majority of those signees involved in spring practice.
“Last year we had a very similar situation with guys that were able to come in and compete in spring ball and identify those guys,” Helton said. “A lot of those guys are playing right now. It just gets you a step ahead of the game. Spring for us is more about the new guys to come in and learn and develop and then try to go win a job in the fall. It'll give those guys a huge step moving forward and allows us to identify who can help us next year.”
WKU’s Early Signing Class of 2020
*Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
John Blunt Jr, CB, Cisco College, Arlington, Texas
Craig Burt, WR, Hutchinson Community College, Columbus, Ohio
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
*Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
*David Ndukwe, DE/DL, Arabia Mountain HS, Decatur, Ga.
*Spencer Owens, TE, Fullerton College, Lakewood, Calif.
*Dezmion Roberson, MLB, Elba High School, Elba, Ala.
*Darius Shipp, DL, Northeast Mississippi CC, Olive Branch, Miss.
*Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Hutchinson CC, Lees Summit, Mo.
*Noah Whittington, RB, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Wesley Horton, OL, North Atlanta HS, Atlanta, Ga.
*Nicholas Days, LB, Independence CC, Miami, Fla.
Grady Robison, QB, Eastlake HS, Sammamish, Wash.
* indicates signee is anticipated to enroll early
