Tyson Helton knows who his starting quarterback will be.
Everyone else will have to wait.
Western Kentucky wrapped up its final practice before Saturday’s 6 p.m. kickoff against UAB where Helton will roll out a new quarterback for the Hilltoppers.
Two weeks have passed since Steven Duncan’s season-ending injury against Louisville. WKU’s coach has taken that time to re-evaluate his three options between graduate senior Ty Storey, redshirt sophomore Davis Shanley and redshirt freshman Kevaris Thomas.
Storey is the assumed starter at that position, but Helton is deliberately withholding the announcement of a starter until the first offensive series on Saturday.
“I do,” Helton said when asked if he knows who will start. “But I’m not sharing that right now.”
Storey competed with Duncan for the starting job during fall camp and played one snap against FIU on Sept. 7. Helton has said the Arkansas transfer would be the obvious choice to succeed Duncan, but has spent the last two weeks emphasizing all three quarterbacks will have an opportunity.
It’s the same approach he took with evaluating Duncan and Storey until announcing the former as the starter about a week before the season opener. Helton said that call was a gut decision and he wanted to get Storey a chance to play should the game present the opportunity.
That never really happened as Duncan quarterbacked WKU to a 1-2 start. Duncan broke his foot in the second half of the Louisville game and had season-ending surgery last week.
“We’ve repped all three of the guys and they’ve done a good job this week,” Helton said. “We’ll see how it goes going into the game how many of them play. I’d like to keep that one close to the vest and not put that one out there. We did rep all three guys and all three guys did a nice job.”
Shanley had playing time last year as a redshirt freshman under former coach Mike Sanford. He appeared in nine games – starting four – and completed 68 percent of his pass attempts for 942 yards. Thomas appeared in three games and had a touchdown run against Charlotte on Oct. 13. He retained redshirt status by playing less than four games.
Storey played in the Southeastern Conference a year ago for the Razorbacks, completing 11 touchdown passes on 1,584 yards in 10 games.
Helton acknowledged he’s doing everything he can to get an edge on UAB as the meat of the conference schedule approaches. If that means forcing the Blazers to think about WKU playing there quarterbacks, he’ll keep the starting quarterback knowledge in his own mind.
“Your opponent has to get ready for a lot of different things,” Helton said. “I’d rather not show my hand a little bit. One guy could play the whole game or all three could play. Everybody has their part and everyone knows the full system and has different skill traits, so we’ll see how the game goes.”
