Western Kentucky’s best position group is where coaches spent the most time analyzing improvements during the bye week.
It’s not that the Hilltoppers' offensive line is starting slip in quality of play, it’s just a matter of making the most of a great situation. That’s where Tyson Helton said the on-field focus was centered in between the team’s best game of the year in a win at Arkansas and an all-important two-game stretch starting on the road at Southern Mississippi on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST.
“Last week we focused on ourselves,” Helton said at his weekly news conference on Monday. “The offensive line has so much on them, so we look back over the past couple of weeks and say what do we not do well and what do we need to fix. At the same time, we got ready for Southern Miss and started preparing for them.”
Those self-evaluations came right before coaches took three days to hit the recruiting trail coming off an SEC road win. WKU (6-4 overall, 4-2 C-USA) played its most complete game of the year where it held a 35-7 lead at halftime and were never really threatened by the Razorbacks, who fired coach Chad Morris the next day.
WKU’s offensive line didn’t allow a single negative rushing play in the game and dominated the line of scrimmage to a season-high 265 rushing yards. On the season, that offensive line is protecting quarterback Ty Storey and other skill players to produce 5.3 yards per play and 3.6 yards per rush through 10 games.
The offensive line didn’t allow a sack at Arkansas and has given up 1.6 sacks per game. But in two conference losses to Marshall and Florida Atlantic in previous weeks, WKU allowed six sacks.
That group consisting of right tackle Miles Pate, left guard Jordan Meredith, center Seth Joest, left guard Tyler Witt and left tackle Cole Spencer is WKU’s most experienced with players who started every game in 2018.
“Nothing that they’ve done bad,” Helton said. “It’s the one position that you have so much put on you. You have a lot going on there. We looked over the past two weeks that if we have a pass protection breakdown, what was that issue and maybe repping those things again. We’re going to see it again. Good defenses are going to throw that pressure right back at you to see if you fixed it or not. Those are the type of things I’m talking about.
“I thought our offensive line play has been really good over the past couple of weeks, but you need to always focus on yourself and what you can get better at.”
Beyond the offensive line, Helton said the same evaluations were assessed on Storey, who had his most complete game in his return to Arkansas on Nov. 9. Storey rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another 290 all-purpose yards.
The team also took another look at preventing explosive plays on defense. Two of Arkansas’s three scores came on long touchdown runs of 76 and 86 yards. The Hilltoppers also allowed one passing play of at least 50 yards or more against FAU and Marshall. They allowed three rushing plays between 20-29 yards against FAU and eight combined running plays between 10-19 yards against those two C-USA opponents.
“(Defensive coordinator Clayton White) and I were able to sit down and say what were some of the explosive plays people were able to hit against us over the past three or four weeks and we started repping those in practice,” Helton said. “Because I’m sure Southern Miss will test us to see if we fixed those problems.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.