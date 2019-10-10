Army is coming off one of the best seasons in its program’s history and has shown so far many reasons to believe the Black Knights are working on a special 2019. They’ve done well to handle two teams from Conference USA with victories and are favored against their third C-USA team in Western Kentucky this Saturday.
The Black Knights (3-2) are a five-point favorite as of Thursday night going into Saturday’s 6 p.m. kickoff against the Hilltoppers (3-2) at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
And although WKU has never lost to Army, head coach Tyson Helton is quick to point out both programs are in different circumstances.
“We do better being the underdog and those kind of things,” Helton said. “One day I think we’ll be the team that’s really talented and the team to beat, but I think our guys like having the chip on their shoulder. It doesn’t matter against a good Army team. They’re going to play good against whoever they play, so we have to play our best game.”
Army went 11-2 last season and ranked No. 19 in the final Associated Press poll with the highest finish for the school since 1958. Its only losses in 2018 were road games against Duke and Oklahoma, and so far in 2019 the Black Knights have lost in double-overtime at Michigan and at home against a red-hot Tulane team.
“We know it’s going to be a battle, it’s going to be a challenge and we know we’re the underdog and all those things,” Helton said. “Our guys are pumped up and ready for the challenge and looking forward to playing them.”
Wade working as scout team QB
Dayton Wade’s size and speed has helped WKU all week prepare for the triple option. The freshman wide receiver has played as the scout team quarterback all week in WKU’s preparations for Army.
Wade had his first catch for 10 yards against Old Dominion last week and pulled double duty this week in practice responsibilities.
“He’s done a nice job for us and ran the offense really good,” Helton said. “He’s kind of a smaller guy, which is a good thing because he can hide behind the line a little bit and make our guys have good eyes and all those things. I thought he did a nice job prepping us for Army.”
Appeal for Lowe's suspension denied
Linebacker Damon Lowe will indeed sit out during the first half against the Black Knights due to a targeting penalty from the second half against Old Dominion. He’ll be eligible to return to the second half Saturday, where Helton intends to plug him into the game plan.
Helton appealed the suspension that came as a result of a targeting call late in the third quarter last Saturday. The coach argued for the video evidence that shows Lowe did not meet two of the three requirements to fulfill a proper targeting penalty. There was helmet-to-helmet contact, but the linebacker did not launch or leave his feet and he did not lower his head into the receiver.
Lowe was having a career game up until that point with eight tackles.
“We’ll insert him in the second half,” Helton said. “We just have to see how the game is going and all those things. There’s Kyle (Bailey) and then after that we start to roll with Malik (Staples) and Jaden (Hunter) and you’ve got Clay (Davis). You’ve got guys that you can roll in and like I said before, those guys are about the same.”
