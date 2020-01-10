One of the biggest moves Tyson Helton made in his first offseason as Western Kentucky’s coach was the addition of Ty Storey at quarterback.
The senior transfer from Arkansas battled Steven Duncan for the starting job through spring and fall camp and lost the job, but ultimately became the difference maker and top leader for WKU’s 9-4 season that ended with a bowl victory on Dec. 30.
Helton’s first-year success was a result of his find in the transfer market. Now entering another offseason, Helton might take that route again in finding the Hilltoppers' next quarterback.
WKU’s coach told the Daily News this week he likes the returners in the quarterback room, but will continue to keep options open should the right fit be available in the transfer portal.
“All the quarterbacks know this, I will still probably try to look at the transfer market to see if there’s a guy like Ty Storey that fits us and see if he can compete with the guys that are there,” Helton told the Daily News this week. “I’d love to get a guy that’s midyear, but I may not get that. I’d love to get a guy in the spring that fits us and we’ll let it all play out. The position will go all the way through fall camp and let everybody compete and see.”
WKU’s current quarterback lineup includes Duncan, rising redshirt junior Davis Shanley and rising redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas. Those were the three quarterbacks Helton inherited when he took over as WKU’s coach in November 2018. All three of those players saw time on the field under former coach Mike Sanford – Duncan being the most experienced of that group.
Helton added Storey to the roster in February 2019 as a graduate senior who spent his previous college career at Arkansas. Duncan was announced as the starter in a close position battle a week before the season opener and played the first three games before suffering a season-ending injury with a broken foot.
Storey took over from there and led the Hilltoppers to a 7-2 record and a bowl win one year after the Hilltoppers went 3-9. In his lone season, Storey led all Group of Five quarterbacks with a 70 percent completion rate, which ranks second in WKU history behind Brandon Doughty’s 72 percent season in 2015.
He finished his career with 2,567 passing yards, 276 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Helton knows he found the perfect fit in Storey and wants to at least explore the option of striking that kind of fortune again.
“I like Steven, I like Davis and I like KT,” Helton said. “I still have a little bit of the same feeling as last year when we first came in. I don’t have a for sure guy.”
Duncan threw for 790 yards and five touchdowns and four interceptions in WKU’s first three games with a 1-2 record. The redshirt junior suffered a bone fracture in his foot during the third quarter against Louisville on Sept. 14 and played the rest of the game on adrenaline. He missed the rest of the season and Helton said he’ll be ready to go by spring.
Davis, who played in nine games in 2018 and threw for 942 yards, saw a bit of playing time late in the fourth quarter at Arkansas when WKU had the win secured. Thomas made one pass this season, a 6-yard completion to Storey at Southern Miss on Nov. 23.
Sean McCormick will also be eligible to battle for the job after the junior redshirted this season since transferring from Louisville.
Helton is also adding a freshmen into the quarterback room with the signing of Grady Robinson out of Washington in the early signing period. Darius Ocean, a 6-foot quarterback from Cornelius, N.C., is still verbally committed to the Hilltoppers and could sign with the team on National Signing Day in February.
The coach will let the battle play out up to the week of WKU’s opener against UT-Chattanooga on Sept. 5.
“Sometimes guys in your program for over a year start to develop and the three guys we have coming back in spring ball, I’d like to see that they made the jump and they’d progress from Year 1 to Year 2 in the offense,” Helton said. “We’ll take a look at that along with trying to see if we can get a guy.
“We have some good possibilities there, but this process takes a whole spring and summer to figure out. We just have to make sure when the ball is kicked off the first game we have the right guy under center and that’s the goal.”
