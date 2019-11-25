Tyson Helton usually keeps his emotions in check as Western Kentucky’s head coach. That all went by the wayside when DeAngelo Malone scored the team’s second defensive touchdown of the season during the Hilltoppers’ 28-10 win at Southern Miss on Saturday.
The head coach took off in a sprint down the sideline to celebrate since the fourth-quarter touchdown put the game out of reach. If you asked Helton in the summer, he honestly couldn’t tell you if seven wins would happen with the program he inherited for his first season leading the Hilltoppers.
He probably would have said the same when WKU lost to FCS program Central Arkansas in the season opener. But here the Hilltoppers are now in November with a postseason bowl game awaiting after one more regular-season game against Middle Tennessee coming up Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“I didn’t know what we would be like coming into the season,” Helton said during his weekly news conference. “I hoped we would be a good football team, but every coach takes pride in not where teams start, but how they finish. I just really feel like our guys are coming down the stretch and finishing strong.”
To say Helton is pleased with how the Hilltoppers (7-4 overall, 5-2 Conference USA) are closing the year would be an understatement. His running down the sideline and letting loose of his emotions is a correlation of how much fun the coach says he’s having coaching this WKU team.
Helton said this season has been the most fun he’s had coaching an offense because of the road it’s taken over 11 games. WKU started the year 1-2 and entered its first bye week with the news of starting quarterback Steven Duncan being lost for the season with a broken foot.
Ty Storey entered the picture and reeled off four straight wins that helped the team reach 4-0 in the league. Defeats at Marshall and at home against Florida Atlantic knocked the Hilltoppers back to third in the C-USA East Division, but the two-game stretch WKU is riding has come with their best football of the season.
The Hilltoppers' most complete game came on the road at Arkansas, where they led the SEC team by four touchdowns at halftime and won 45-19. WKU had a bye week and this past Saturday earned another dominant road win at Southern Miss, a team battling for a West Division title that had won nine straight.
“There’s been a lot of growth and a lot of development as a team,” Helton said. “It’s a special thing to have that bond with your players and I feel like we have something special moving forward here. We want to make sure we finish it the right way with a win this week.”
WKU’s offense has progressed each week as Storey has built more chemistry with his receivers while his veteran offensive line keeps him clean. Helton said the offense this season specifically has been the most fun he’s had coaching any offense of his career.
That’s even accounting for the 2014 and 2015 WKU seasons Helton coordinated to rewrite the school record books. WKU had a top-10 offense nationally in both seasons.
Helton was the offensive coordinator for Southern California and Tennessee before returning to WKU promising to bring back the style of offense he once helped coach. That process has taken the majority of the season to work through as the offense focused more on possession and control rather than flashy, quick scores. WKU’s stout defense has been a key reason the team has reached a 7-4 record with that method.
The Hilltoppers didn’t reach the 30-point mark until playing Charlotte on Oct. 19, when they connected on a few trick plays to make it happen. They put up over 400 yards of offense the next three games, but turnovers against Marshall and FAU played big factors in those losses.
Arkansas was where it all came together. WKU scored a season-high 45 points and had 478 yards of offense led by a mistake-free effort from Storey. WKU scored all three of its touchdowns from outside the red zone in the first half against Southern Miss in another complete effort.
Before those big offensive plays started taking shape recently, WKU had 17 scoring plays from inside the 10-yard line.
“I’ve been an offensive coordinator and I’ve been part of some explosive offenses that were outstanding,” Helton said. “This is the (most fun) offense I’ve been able to coach, to be honest with you, in a different sense. The guys I get to coach, just the dependability, the want-to and the belief in each other, how they embrace competition as a team, it’s been really fun to coach those guys.
“Then you look at our defense and it’s great to watch how they go out there every single week and are able to dominate games and do what they do. Been a great season and I’d like to end it on a terrific note.”
