Saturday’s annual spring game at Houchens-Smith Stadium wasn’t just a chance for fans to get a glimpse of the Western Kentucky football team, it was the culmination of 14 practices in the last month that allowed Tyson Helton and his staff to get his team prepared for what lies ahead in the fall.
While Saturday’s game scripts for both offensive and defensive units were at a bare minimum, Helton said there was still a lot to like in both the game and the spring as a whole.
“I thought we had a really good spring,” Helton said. “We saw what we needed to see. We got a lot of work in. I think we got a lot of young guys that needed to get reps and they got those reps during spring. We just have to build off that going into summer, but I am really happy coming out of spring.”
The offense shined most in Saturday’s game, with all five quarterbacks who played -- Austin Reed, Bronson Barron, Caden Veltkamp, Willie Taggart, Jr. and Turner Helton -- orchestrating at least one scoring drive.
Barron and Reed led a couple of scoring drives in the first half -- with the running backs getting a chance to shine. Junior running back Elijah Young, a Missouri transfer, was effective with about 30 yards and a reception on one drive, while Reed floated a pass down the middle to Malachi Corley that Corley corralled with one hand on the next drive with the next play a Reed touchdown strike to Michael Mathison.
“We are only gonna move forward from here,” Young said. “There are a lot of weapons on this team including (Reed). He can run it himself. That will just open it up. There are just a lot of people making plays.”
Reed, who led the offense to touchdowns in two of the five drives he was at the helm, liked what he saw on Saturday -- and throughout the whole spring.
“One of the things I really wanted to work on going into this year was checkdowns and finding the back,” Reed said. “We are such an up-tempo offense we will get a drop eight, so for us there is going to be a lot of chances to drop it off and then find the running back in space. We are making a lot of plays and we have a lot of new guys in here. Getting those guys acclimated with the guys you’ve already seen make plays before … there is a lot of competition in all those rooms for guys to get on the field and make those plays. I love it.”
Denzel Allyene had a pair of touchdown receptions during Saturday’s spring drive, while Taggart, Jr. showed his athleticism on a 14-yard touchdown to Allen County-Scottsville product Jax Cooper where Taggart used his feet to keep the play alive.
Glasgow product Dalvin Smith also had a touchdown reception during Saturday’s spring game.
While the defense didn’t get any turnovers, Helton said he was still pleased with what he saw.
“They kept it pretty vanilla, but I thought they did a good job,” Helton said. “Everybody played their assignments and their techniques well. We had one or two busts. You saw the long run there, we had a bust on that, but for what they were asked to do they were at a bit of a disadvantage today.”
Junior defensive back Rome Weber was also pleased with how the defensive unit played Saturday.
“I feel like we are in a real good spot,” Weber said. “To be honest, I feel like we are in a better spot than we were last year. We have a lot of guys coming back -- a lot of new guys -- but I feel like as one we are tighter and more together than last year.”
Helton said he expects the defense to continue to take shape all the way up to the season opener against South Florida on Sept. 2.
“This summer is going to be big for our defense, just because there are a lot of new faces, a lot of new guys,” Helton said. “We’ve got to get those guys going and game ready.”
While Helton was pleased with his team’s progress as a whole this spring, he also added there is still more room to grow before September.
“We definitely grew,” Helton said. “I like where we are, what we accomplished coming out of spring but we’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. The summer is huge. Fall camp is huge. The portal just opened back up. We can maybe add some depth there, some spots where we need it. That could help. We may have another six, seven, eight guys that show up for fall camp that weren’t here in the spring that might be able to help us.
“... We’ve got a couple of depth spots, particularly defensively, that we need to add some bodies there, but other than that I like where we are at.”
Reed agreed that the spring was a nice building block, but that there is still more work to be done to prepare for the fall.
“We will do (player run practices) throughout the summer and be up here working out a lot, building that team chemistry,” Reed said. “We will just keep growing and growing and work through that process to get to where we want to be. We don’t want to be a team that peaks in April. We want to be playing our best football come fall.”