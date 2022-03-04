Western Kentucky football coach Tyson Helton has received a raise and contract extension.
WKU's Board of Regents approved Friday during its quarterly meeting an addendum to Helton's contract that included a $100,000 base salary raise and extends his employment until Dec. 31, 2025.
The Board also approved an addendum to volleyball coach Travis Hudson's contract that included a $50,000 annual retention bonus and extends his employment until June 30, 2026.
"As you all know, there are 14 schools in C-USA, and we are 13th in (athletic) budget in C-USA,” Stewart told the regents Friday morning. “In most conferences across the country, there is a pretty direct correlation between those who spend the most and win the most and those who spend the least and win the least. Proudly, we have fought that. That is not the case here, and the reason is because of our people — most notably, our coaches.
“I really feel like we have a collection of coaches who are outstanding. The two we are talking about today — very much so. The important thing for us, while we have important coaches who recruit true student athletes and have success on and off the court (field), is that we maintain continuity.”
Stewart also touted the recent success of both programs and the culture both coaches have created at the school. He added the pay increases will help improve the school’s chances of keeping both Hudson and Helton.
Stewart said the pay hike for both coaches is coming from private funds through the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation.
Helton's original contract began Nov. 27, 2018, and ran through Feb. 28, 2023, and included provision that allowed for automatic one-year extensions. The addendum raises Helton's base salary from $800,000 to $900,000 beginning July 1, and includes changes in bonuses to $100,000 for single-year APR 950-plus, $50,000 for an appearance in the Conference USA championship game and $50,000 for a C-USA championship game victory.
If Helton terminates the contract without cause, he would need to pay WKU, in equal payments over a 12-month period:
- $1,400,000 prior to Dec. 31, 2022
- $1,100,000 between Jan. 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023
- $800,000 between Jan. 1, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2024
- $500,000 between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2025
If WKU terminates the contract without cause, WKU will pay Helton, in equal payments over a 12-month period:
- $4,000,000 prior to Dec. 31, 2022
- $3,150,000 between Jan. 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023
- $2,250,000 between Jan. 1, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2024
- $1,350,000 between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2025
- $1,000,000 between Jan. 1, 2026 and Dec. 31, 2027
Helton recently finished his third season as WKU's head coach -- he had served previously on staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014-15 under Jeff Brohm. The Hilltoppers went 9-5 last season, claiming the C-USA East Division title and advancing to the league's championship game, where it fell to UTSA. WKU beat Appalachian State 59-38 in the Boca Raton Bowl to cap off the season.
It was a bounce-back season after finishing 5-7 the year prior. The Hilltoppers did play in a bowl game -- bowl eligibility was waived due to COVID-19 and WKU finished the regular season with three straight wins -- where they fell 39-21 to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl.
The Hilltoppers finished 9-4 in Helton's first season at the helm, claiming a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl, after he took over a program that went just 3-9 the season prior.
WKU is scheduled to open the 2022 season with an Aug. 27 game against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Hudson's bonus will begin Sept. 1 and comes after consistently leading WKU's volleyball program to success. If circumstances do not exist that would justify dismissal for cause, the terms of Hudson's contract shall be extended under the same terms and conditions by one additional year at the end of each year, with the term of employment together with extensions not to extend beyond June 30, 2029, provided that the extension provision shall not be construed to create an employment term that exceeds four years at any given time.
This fall -- Hudson's 27th season as WKU's head coach -- the Hilltoppers went 28-2 overall, claimed C-USA's regular-season and conference tournament titles and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. WKU has claimed both the regular season and tournament titles seven of a possible eight seasons since joining C-USA in 2014 and is one of just two programs in the nation to produce 20 or more consecutive 20-win seasons. WKU has gone a combined 83-5 over the last three seasons.