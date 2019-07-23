The one who taught Tyson Helton everything about being a head coach is still offering advice, but in an official role with Western Kentucky’s football program.
Helton’s father, Kim Helton, is working for the Hilltoppers as an offensive analyst. The elder Helton has held his off-field role since the spring, working as a mentor for coaches in the film room and helping develop offensive strategies.
“I’ve always had in my mind if I had the opportunity to be a head coach I’d love to be able to bring my dad in,” Helton told the Daily News at the C-USA Kickoff Event last week at The Star. “He and I worked together and I played for him at Houston. We worked together at UAB and we’re very close. I’ve learned a lot from him, so we work very well together.”
Kim Helton was the head coach at the University of Houston from 1993-99 and has over 50 years of coaching experience overall, 12 of those spent in the National Football League. Tyson Helton played quarterback at Houston from 1996-99 while his older brother, Clay, was the running backs coach for his father.
Tyson and Kim worked together at UAB from 2007-11 when Tyson was the running backs coach and Kim served as offensive coordinator.
That was Kim Helton's last full-time coaching position and he has done consulting work off and on ever since. Second only to his wife, Kim and Clay Helton – the head coach at Southern California – were the first two people Tyson Helton thanked at his introductory news conference in November.
“Everything I’ve dreamed about, he’s done twice,” Tyson Helton said. “He’ll sit in a film room and analyze defenses and say we ought to attack them here or maybe here’s some weaknesses to work on offensively. It’s always good to have that wisdom and be able to share those opinions. I’m really looking forward to having him with us and having him during the season.”
Helton hiring family falls in line with similar moves made by WKU’s past coaches.
Former coach Jeff Brohm hired his older brother Greg in a support staff role during his three seasons as head coach from 2014-16. Jeff’s younger brother, Brian, served as WKU’s quarterbacks coach in 2016.
Mike Sanford hired his father, Mike Sanford Sr., as running backs coach during their two years with the program.
“He’s at a stage in his life where he loves to mentor young people and help coaches out,” Helton said. “I think the staff really enjoys having him around. He’s a great addition to what we have going on right now.
“He’ll be the guy that evaluates everything from an offensive perspective and he’ll share that with me. I rely a lot on what he says. Any time you have a guy in the room go through those things, that’s a positive. I’m looking forward to it.”
Hilltoppers host 2019 Fan Fest Aug. 10
WKU’s annual Fan Fest returns to E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Aug. 10 featuring the WKU football, volleyball and soccer teams from 2 to 4 p.m.
Highlighted by autographs and interactive stations with the entire WKU football team, the event will be a carnival atmosphere with inflatables, face painting, balloon artists and more. The Lady Topper soccer and volleyball teams will be on-hand for autographs.
Travis Hudson’s volleyball team will host an intrasquad scrimmage from 3 to 4 p.m. in the auxiliary gym.
