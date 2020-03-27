The coronavirus pandemic canceled sports for the time being. Even college football practices have been called off.
And Tyson Helton and his Western Kentucky coaching staff couldn’t be busier. The vast shutdown of college sports to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 came just days before the Hilltoppers were set to open their March 17 spring practice.
Keeping more than 100 players and a coaching staff on the same page with social restrictions requires its own level of organizational leadership. It’s another thing to do it strictly through technology while maintaining social distance.
The WKU athletics department Friday released the first of a series of podcasts titled “Beyond The Hill” that takes an in-depth look at how those involved with WKU sports are adapting to lives around sports in the current era.
Helton was the first guest and spoke on a number of topics ranging from family life with four children, how his staff has handled the cancellation of spring football and the maturity of his team during this time.
“We’ve tried to check every box and not leave any stone unturned,” Helton said on the podcast. “Our coaches are doing a good job every day of talking to their players. … Our guys aren’t sitting around and they’ve embraced it. They had two weeks off (for spring break) and now it’s like, 'Let’s get back to work.' ”
With the closing of all athletic facilities and cancellation of all formal, informal and voluntary workouts, Helton’s staff had to act quickly to get players acquainted with the university’s shift to online classes with most moving out of the dorm.
Helton said on the podcast that his staff has used a variety of mobile apps and videoconferencing methods to keep up with players’ classes, football meetings and individual workouts. The Teamworks App organizes players’ schedules and works best for mass communication and file sharing. Zoom video conferencing is used for player and coach meetings.
Helton said surprisingly enough, the coaches have experienced better engagement using the video system than the normal classroom setting.
“The feedback I got from each individual coach, I talked to each one and they said, ‘Coach, I might have gotten more out of it than being in an actual classroom,’ ” Helton said. “Because what it allows you to do is make you interact more with everybody and ask questions. I think a lot of times as coaches, we do so much talking and teaching that we lose the feedback part from the players. What this Zoom app has done is made them ask more questions to the players and made more interaction happen.”
Coaches aren’t just checking up to make sure players are on top of classes and workouts. They’re still teaching football.
Through video, coaches are still able to have position group meetings to teach their standard spring installation plays and philosophies. The staff is using Google technologies to test players on what they’ve learned in those sessions.
Regarding strength and conditioning, Helton said head strength coach Jason Veltkamp is using BridgeAthletic Tracker, another app that lets coaches and athletes create, deliver and track training progress.
“He’s able to implement all of our players’ individual workouts on there and has video to show demonstration to the players for each individual exercise and every player checks a box and marks what they have done and it actually tracks how long they worked out,” Helton said. “… Technology is unbelievable and this time has really allowed us as coaches to get creative and try to utilize that technology. I think we’ll see a lot of benefits out of it.”
Upon Helton and his staff learning to trust technology to maintain control of his team during the spring period, the second-year head coach said he likes his program’s adaption to the change so far and will consider using it when things return to the normal routine.
“We’ll probably implement it during our normal holiday break,” Helton said. “Western always starts late with the spring semester. It allows us during that time at the end of the season all the way up to January to be able to see our guys, talk to our guys and meet with our guys. Early part of summer when they have summer break and they’re not training yet, it’s easy to have that interaction and that’s been tremendous.”
