Quarterback is the one position that knows no geographical bounds in recruiting.
Western Kentucky went about as far as it could to get the guy Tyson Helton hopes is the Hilltoppers’ quarterback of the future.
One of the last additions to WKU’s early signing Class of 2020 was Grady Robison, a quarterback from Sammammish, Wash., about an hour from Seattle.
Robison is the only quarterback of the 15 signees in the early class and WKU could add another one before the official National Signing Day in February.
He’s the first quarterback to actually sign a letter of intent in the Helton regime.
“We’re going to sign a quarterback every single year,” Helton said during his Signing Day news conference on Wednesday. “Signed a good young quarterback out of Washington. Really feel like he can develop and be the quarterback of the future and we’ll continue to sign quarterbacks throughout January and the next signing period.”
Darius Ocean, a two-star prospect out of Cornelius, N.C., is the only other quarterback committed to the current class and could sign in February.
WKU didn’t even announce his signing until after Helton spoke to reporters about his 15-member signing class. He tweeted his scholarship offer on Nov. 19 and took an official visit a few weeks later. Robison was committed to Montana State for about seven months until taking his official visit to WKU.
He didn’t announce a verbal commitment or intention to sign until after Helton and his staff made the signing official.
“I don’t need to go out there and tweet a bunch of stuff,” Robison told the Daily News in a phone interview. “I didn’t need to announce it before or anything. That’s not a big deal to me.
“I loved it enough to de-commit from Montana State. All the facilities, coaches, players and people on campus. I liked it all. It was really cool and I could definitely see myself thriving there.”
Robison is a three-star prospect whose only Division-I offer came from the Hilltoppers. Recruiting service 247sports ranks Robison as the 22nd best prospect out of Washington and he chose WKU over more regional schools like Central Washington, Montana State and Northern Colorado. Robison also told the Daily News he had walk-on opportunities at Washington and Washington State.
A dual-threat quarterback, Robison led Eastlake High School to a 9-2 record as a senior, throwing for 2,134 yards and 34 touchdowns against four interceptions with a 68 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 1,067 yards. His speed stands out with a 100-meter dash personal record of 10.92 seconds, good enough to place him fifth in the Washington state meet as a junior.
“I bring a combination,” Robison said. “I throw the ball around and make plays when stuff doesn’t work out. I’m pretty fast and can make plays on my feet. That helps a lot when things don’t go right. I can extend a play and do things otherwise.”
WKU found the 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback as a result of past relationships from Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis from their time coaching at Southern California.
“Quarterbacks you always recruit nationally,” Helton said. “You never say we’re going to regionally recruit a quarterback. It’s the one position that’s willing to travel and travel far distances. Today’s recruiting cycle, there’s a lot of transfer guys and they’re willing to go anywhere. For us, it really comes down to the fit more than anything and we don’t really care where that guy’s from.”
Robison said he was certainly drawn to WKU by the work Helton and Ellis had done in assisting former coach Jeff Brohm in the quarterback play of Brandon Doughty and Mike White, who each set a number of passing records from 2014-16.
The Washington native will enroll at WKU in the summer and join a quarterback room – as the roster currently stands – featuring soon to be redshirt senior Steven Duncan, redshirt junior Davis Shanley and redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas. Sean McCormick will be an eligible redshirt senior next year as well.
“They even showed me some stats of when they were here versus when they were not here,” Robison said. “It’s pretty crazy to see what they’ve done when they’re here and the quarterbacks that have come out of here too have been pretty impressive. I’ll be put in a good spot to succeed because they know what they’re doing and they know how to coach.
“I want to play for a good group of guys and a good group of coaches and that’s what I’ve committed to do.”
