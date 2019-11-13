Even through a head coaching change, Western Kentucky’s emphasis on recruiting the state of Georgia hasn’t altered.
Hilltoppers coaches will be on the road this weekend during an important bye week to focus on recruiting. Tyson Helton and his staff will be visiting schools Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the momentum of an SEC road win at Arkansas as part of their pitch to prospects.
WKU’s current 2020 signing class is up to 15 commitments who can choose to sign early between Dec. 20-22 or on National Signing Day on Feb.5.
A good portion of those recruits are coming from the state of Georgia, an area that has built a good portion of the current Hilltoppers’ roster.
“The state of Georgia has great high school football,” Helton said. “You look at the city of Atlanta and the dynamics, there’s a lot of people that are not originally from the state of Georgia that live in the Atlanta area so they’re willing to travel. I think we’re geographically positioned really well.”
As of this week, WKU’s current commitments feature five from Georgia. three from Florida and Kentucky with the others coming from North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama.
The Georgia list includes Talique Allen (safety, Peach County HS, Fort Valley), Travis Collier (ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville), Aaron Key (OLB, Tucker HS, Tucker), David Ndukwe (DE/DL, Arabia Mountain HS, Decatur) and Noah Whittington (RB, Peach County HS, Fort Valley).
“It’s kind of like no matter what school I’ve been at, Georgia has been a main stomping ground for whatever school,” WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said. “I will say here at Western Kentucky, it’s a prime location for us to go find some football players that fit our culture and the mold and schemes. It’s really good football, really good coaching. You can get really great evaluations on kids down there and the focus is just to make sure you’re doing your contacts and finding the right guys.”
WKU’s continuity in the defensive staff has helped retain plenty of recruits that make up a major portion of the current roster. Well over 30 players are from Kentucky, but Georgia is second on the list with 18 players represented for the Hilltoppers.
That emphasis was established when WKU’s current defensive staff arrived three years ago with former coach Mike Sanford. When Helton was hired last December to replace Sanford after two seasons, the retention of all but one defensive coach allowed recruiting to continue through the coaching transition.
That group includes White, recruiting coordinator Jimmy Lindsey (defensive ends), Maurice Crum (linebackers) and Kenny Martin (defensive tackles).
“It’s been huge,” White said. “For us to be able to stay on recruits that we’ve been recruiting in that December and January time frame when there was a transition, I think that continuity really helped us. It helped us as far as coaches and guys focusing on recruiting versus focusing on another place to go work. I really think that helps a lot.”
WKU is still keeping strong connections to Florida and other recruiting hotbeds within a five-hour radius of Bowling Green.
“Wherever we have relationships,” Helton said. “We’ve established strong relationships in the state of Florida over the history of the program and we’ve had a lot of success with players out of Florida, so we’ll always continue to recruit Georgia extremely hard.”
WKU’s Current Class of 2020
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Brandon Higgs, CB, Hillcrest High School, Simpsonville, S.C.
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Chase Jones, OL/DL, Glasgow HS, Glasgow
Aaron Key, OLB, Tucker HS, Tucker, Ga.
Rasheed Miller, OL, Frostproof HS, Frostproof, Fla.
David Ndukwe, DE/DL, Arabia Mountain HS, Decatur, Ga.
Darius Ocean, QB, Hough HS, Clayton, N.C.
Dezmion Roberson, MLB, Elba High School, Elba, Ala.
Darrion Robinson, WR/ATH, Pasco HS, Dade City, Fla.
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
Noah Whittington, RB, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Jalen Williams, WR/ATH, Lake Minneola HS, Minneola, Fla.
