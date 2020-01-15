The most cohesive staff Tyson Helton says he’s ever been associated with is still intact for now.
Just over two weeks after Western Kentucky ended its season with a 9-4 record and a bowl victory, Helton’s coaching staff hasn’t been affected by the coaching carousel that naturally comes with personnel moves in college football.
“To this date, they all love it here and love the staff and love working at Western and want to be a part of it here,” Helton said in a recent interview with the Daily News. “We’ve got to get through January. This second round of hires are just now starting. That domino effect will occur again. We’re in a good spot right now.”
WKU’s head coach told the Daily News several assistant coaches and staff members have received offers from other schools but have to this point opted to stay with the Hilltoppers program.
The first wave of coaching changes usually occurs between the end of the regular season and the bulk of bowl season. Now that the college football season officially concluded with LSU’s national championship on Monday, a second round of coaching moves usually occurs so staffs can be intact to establish recruits and signing classes ahead of National Signing Day on the first Wednesday in February.
And to this point, Helton has retained his entire group of coordinators and position coaches.
“We’re as close a staff as you can be,” Helton said. “From the coaches to the wives, support staff, (graduate assistants), quality control, everyone is on the same page and everybody is all in. No job is too big or small.”
Helton’s ability to retain the defensive staff in 2019 was a huge reason for WKU’s turnaround from a three-win team the year before to tripling its win total. Those coaches included defensive coordinator Clayton White, linebackers coach Maurice Crum, defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey and defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin. Those four were on staff with former head coach Mike Sanford for two seasons and were asked to return for Helton’s first season as the head coach.
Safeties coach and special teams coordinator Andy LaRussa was the only new addition on that staff.
That unit led a defense that allowed just 20.1 points per game for the 22nd-best scoring defense in the country. Their 335.5 yards allowed per game ranked 24th in the country.
“Really, the best staff I’ve been a part of as far as cohesiveness in a staff,” Helton said. “The rewards of having quality seasons, especially defensively as good as we were, people are going to call you and I really want everybody to better themselves and professionally move up the ladder. … I would’ve thought I might have lost one or two to this day but they’ve all come back and said, ‘Coach, it’s not the right fit. I want to be here.’”
The offensive coaches include coordinator Bryan Ellis, running backs coach Garret Chachere, wide receivers coach Chris Chestnut, offensive line coach Mike Goff and tight ends coach Zach Lankford.
When any school has the success WKU had this season, staff turnover is natural. The Hilltoppers have experienced their share of coaching changes over the years with five head coaches since 2010 and a number of assistants rotating each year.
“We’ve been very blessed to have what we have,” Helton said. “I know it can’t last forever. I want every single one of our staff members, from strength coaches to training room to equipment, video – I want them to be successful professionally. It’s my job as head coach to fill that with another quality person that can make us even better. I’m just very happy to this date that we’ve been able to retain everybody for the most part.”
