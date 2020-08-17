Tensions were high last week at Western Kentucky with doubts that college football would be played this fall.
With several conferences and teams – most notably the Power Five Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences – deciding not to play football, Conference USA’s Aug. 7 announcement that it would continue with plans to push on came with somewhat of a sigh of relief for the Hilltoppers, who held their first organized practice of fall camp Monday.
But even still, second-year head coach Tyson Helton knows there are still no guarantees the season will go off without a hitch.
“I got in front of our team, I think it was the day of Conference USA saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to keep going with the green light.’ I told the guys, ‘Hey, we’re going to get going. If you’ve got any issues, if you’re concerned at all, let’s have those conversations. We’ll work through it together,’ ” Helton said in a Zoom conference following Monday’s practice. “I think once those guys heard that, they were like, ‘OK,’ and they could kind of breathe a sigh of relief.
“I’m going to be honest, there’s still a lot of hurdles to jump to keep pushing through the season. I think our guys are willing to accept those challenges. They’re in a great place and I feel like, now that we’re back on the field, they’re finally feeling normal again.”
C-USA announced Aug. 7 it would continue to play an eight-game conference schedule as previously set, with member schools having the option to play up to four nonconference games. The C-USA championship remains scheduled Dec. 5, but could be moved to a later date depending on the need to potentially reschedule regular-season games. The C-USA Board of Directors also approved return to play safety measures for fall sports and adopted the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition with required testing standards for Conference USA schools and the requirement that opponents operate by the same standards.
To continue to try to make it through the season with as minimal issues as possible, Helton has stressed the importance of honesty and communication through summer workouts leading up to the start of camp. The first wave athletes – 65 football players – returned to WKU as part of the school’s COVID-19 athletic restart plan June 8, with the remainder following in July.
“A week ago when there was a lot up in the air with college football, there was a lot of conversations we had with our players,” Helton said. “I thought our staff did a great job. I always tell them so long as we have honesty and communication on both sides, from player to staff and staff to player, we’re always going to be OK.
“One thing I think everybody here knows is we all have our best interests at heart, we’re a very close family, we love each other, we don’t have any problems having hard conversations. Everybody does a good job with it. I’ve been really proud of players about communicating concerns and those kind of things, but once we get on the field and practice, our guys are excited. They don’t think anything other than just play football.”
Helton confirmed that WKU has had players test positive for COVID-19 throughout the summer, and that it has included both symptomatic and asymptomatic players, which he said is “pretty regular, just like everybody else in college football.” WKU did not have to pause voluntary workouts for football this summer. WKU is not specifically releasing numbers of athletes who test positive, but those numbers are included in the school’s campus-wide dashboard.
Helton also said there have been “a couple of kids” opt out of playing this season. A WKU spokesperson told the Daily News that WKU does not plan to announce those players at this time, but those players can do so individually if they wish.
“We have had a couple of kids opt out. I’ve got no problems with that whatsoever. Our staff wants to make sure they feel comfortable in that decision because that’s a hard thing. Every young man wants to play football, so when a young man comes to you and says, ‘Coach, I think I’m going to opt out this year,’ my mind immediately goes to, ‘OK, how do we continue to develop this young man? How do we make him feel comfortable?’ “ Helton said.
“ ... We’re still going to train them, we’re still going to keep them interacted as much as we can. We’ve got to be very careful about the health and safety side, but I think all teams just need to be honest about that and just have those conversations.”
Helton is hopeful the fall season will be played, but also knows there will be additional potential issues as students start returning to campuses for the fall semester.
“My optimism is great. Now, is that reality? I don’t know,” Helton said. “At the end of the day, I think you’ve got a bunch of good people who are going to look out for the best interest of everyone. I think we’re approaching it the right way, college football is approaching this the right way. I think buying some time has been good. I think once students get back on campus, that’s kind of the next hurdle.”
Other uncertainties lie ahead with WKU’s schedule. Cancellations have left several openings that still remain, but Helton says the Hilltoppers have “a good number of games” and is looking at the positives of having openings, in case contests need to be moved around during the season.
The Hilltoppers are currently scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Louisville – the game was originally supposed to be played Sept. 26, and WKU was originally supposed to travel to Indiana Sept. 12. WKU was also originally supposed to open the season against UT Chattanooga, but the game has been postponed to a date to be determined. The Southern Conference announced Aug. 13 that the league would not have fall league competition, but allowed for nonconference contests at each institutions’ discretion.
WKU’s only other scheduled nonconference game right now is against Liberty on Sept. 19. The Hilltoppers currently have no Sept. 26 opponent nor an Oct. 31 opponent – WKU was scheduled to host Old Dominion in the latter, but ODU has canceled fall sports in 2020. WKU’s originally scheduled open week was Oct. 24.
Helton says C-USA may “reshuffle some things” with the schedule after ODU’s decision, and is expecting to know changes in roughly a week.
The game Helton is most worried about right now is the first one against Louisville – both because it’s simply the next opponent, but also because it means WKU is getting to play games.
“I think everybody will be excited and hopefully we can all take a sigh of relief and say that we finally made it to the finish line, but then you’ve got to say, ‘Hey, just when you think it was over, it’s just begun. We’ve got to play the football season.’ “{&end}
