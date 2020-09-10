Western Kentucky’s meeting with Louisville last year was essentially over before it even reached halftime.
The Cardinals scored 24 points in the second quarter, taking advantage of some big plays and using a 30-yard fumble recovery from Rodjay Burns to take a 31-7 lead into the break.
In Saturday’s 7 p.m. season opener at Cardinal Stadium, WKU will aim to reach the final five minutes in a position to win, in hopes of snapping an 11-game losing streak to Louisville.
“It’s a long game. I tell the team all the time, ‘Get to the last five minutes of the game,’ ” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Thursday. “You want to position yourself to go win the game in the last five minutes. That’s the goal for our football team, is try to get to the last five minutes where we can try to go win a game.”
Helton said to get to the final five minutes in contention, WKU will need to do all of the normal things correctly. Offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said earlier in camp that a couple of spots on the line hurt WKU in last year’s 38-21 loss, and he has been challenging them to play better.
“I think your first game, it’s about doing all your normal, everyday things correctly – getting the snap, executing the play correctly and if the play’s not there, don’t make a bad play worse. Those things will be key, and that’s what gets you to the last five minutes,” Helton said. “All the other plays, they just come naturally in the game. They find their way to happen.
“ ... I think, if we get past the early stage of the game and we’re doing everything correctly and can be consistent, then we’ll position ourselves for down the stretch in the fourth quarter.”
For the offense, that means not getting behind the chains. Ellis said he wanted to see sloppy play cut down and that he’d “feel good about ourselves if we come out of this thing executing winning football.”
The Hilltoppers had only 43 yards rushing last year at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and were tackled for a loss seven times. The only game WKU was tackled for a loss more was in an Oct. 19 win over Charlotte.
“We had a couple of bad field positions that we put ourselves in,” Helton said. “I think we’ve got to stay in front of the chains. I think we had a couple second-and-longs that we weren’t able to overcome that became third and long.”
The offense starts with a new face at quarterback in Tyrrell “Piggy T” Pigrome. Helton said the Maryland graduate transfer “doesn’t have to be a superhero,” and plans on putting him in positions to be successful early on, before letting him take over more as he gets comfortable going against a Louisville defense that allowed 33.4 points per game last season – the worst mark in the ACC.
“You can tell a lot about a young man when you look into his eyes before a game,” Ellis said. “Piggy and I have gotten to know each other through the recruiting process and now obviously him being here playing, and the one thing that he’s not is scared, I’ll give him that.”
WKU returns leading rusher Gaej Walker and second-leading receiver Jahcour Pearson but won’t have Jacquez Sloan, the second-leading returning receiver from last year, after he entered the transfer portal this week. Ellis said he’s expecting Mitchell Tinsley, Craig Burt Jr., Dayton Wade, Xavier Lane and Terez Traynor to be the main targets.
Louisville returns its primary skill players from a team that averaged 33.1 points – the second-best mark behind Clemson in the ACC – from last season, including quarterback Micale Cunningham, receiver Tutu Atwell and running back Javian Hawkins.
The Cardinals’ victory last year was their second in an 8-5 turnaround season, after going 2-10 the year prior. WKU went 9-4 in 2019 after posting a 3-9 mark in 2018. The Hilltoppers bring back an experienced group – including nine starters – from last year’s best scoring defense in Conference USA.
“I thought they were a talented group that was trying to find their way when they first played us early in the season, but I thought toward the end of the season they were hitting on all cylinders and they developed into a good football team,” Helton said. “I expect them to be even better in this opening game.”
WKU’s 2019 season didn’t start fast – the Hilltoppers lost to Central Arkansas 35-28. Helton has stressed looking at the season as a whole body of work instead of focusing on a single game, and that, win or lose, the focus the next day will be on trying to win the next game.
The final prep for Saturday will be somewhat different this year. The team will do walk throughs and meetings Friday before busing to Louisville, where they’ll have to do their third COVID-19 test of the week. From there, it’s basically normal routine leading up to the 7 p.m. kickoff, and as of Thursday evening, Helton was feeling basically the same as he was leading into his head coaching debut last year, while hoping for a different result.
“You should always have some butterflies. I would be worried if I didn’t have butterflies. That’s kind of what makes me go, makes me have an edge. I think it makes you sharp, it makes you on key, so I don’t feel any different,” Helton said. “Now, I sleep good at night. It doesn’t matter win or lose, those kind of things – it is what it is. The good Lord’s got me and he’s got my football team, and we’ll just go out there and do our best, and that’s how I look at life anyway.”{&end}
