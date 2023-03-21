It was all doom-and-gloom talk for Group of Five football programs when the NCAA transfer portal greatly expanded the potential for players to move from one school to another, an option that has seemingly exploded in use the past two years.
The concern for G5s was that the best and most impactful players would simply jump ship for Power Five programs at first opportunity, even more so now with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) money flowing freely in major college sports.
While many saw disaster ahead for competitiveness, Western Kentucky football coach Tyson Helton saw a real opportunity. Under his guidance, WKU became one of the first programs to really embrace the transfer portal. For every standout player lost, the Hilltoppers seemed to find one or more replacements with impactful talent out of the portal.
Consider – in the past two years, WKU has featured two record-setting quarterbacks in Bailey Zappe and Austin Reed, both of whom arrived via the transfer portal as players looking to move up a level in competition – Zappe from FCS-level Houston Baptist, Reed from NCAA Division 2 West Florida.
The Tops spent as much time on identifying under-utilized players from Power Five schools looking for a better opportunity for playing time – whether as graduate transfers in their final season or coming in with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
The idea was to find talent, wherever it might be, the Helton and staff have been masterful at it, tracking down players that have been instrumental in WKU’s run of four straight bowl games (three wins, including last season’s 44-23 victory over South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl).
That past success has Helton confident that even though WKU did lose some top players to the transfer portal, the program retained enough roster integrity from last season’s team and has added the next batch of impact transfers and newcomers to maintain that positive momentum.
“The biggest thing is we were able to retain a lot of good players as well, some key players for us and that was really, really good,” Helton said during Monday’s news conference to preview the start of spring practice. “It shows a lot about our university, it shows a lot about our athletic department and it’s commitment to excellence, and how our student-athletes feel about Western. As you well know in today’s transfer portal world and NIL world, it’s hard to retain good student-athletes. But we’ve had the ability to do that here and it’s because of the people that are here.”
Helton relishes the challenge of putting together new rosters – and oftentimes, a new staff – following each successful season. But with the transfer portal gaining such widespread use now among virtually all schools, he recognizes that WKU’s advantage in embracing that market for players has been largely negated now.
Now that the rest of the college football world has caught up to his zig, Helton is ready to zag again to build a winning team.
“My short answer is go where everybody is not at,” Helton said of his recruiting strategy. “What everybody else is doing, go do something different. The reason why I say that is I think we were one of the first in the transfer portal market, so we were able to get a lot of good players. And I think now people are really focusing in on that area. We’re always going to flip over every stone and try to find players where we can find them.
“But I do also think you have to say, ‘All right, there’s a lot of good high school players out there as well, and junior college players that might’ve got overlooked in these last couple of cycles. How do you go get those guys? We’ve done a good job with that. I think the transfer portal is a huge part of what you do, particularly at some key positions. We’ve had a lot of success there, but you’ve got to stay creative and you just can’t stay the same. If you do stay the same, you’re gonna get passed up for sure.”
With the increased mobility afforded to players due to the transfer portal, Helton agreed that finding those in-state and even local players is crucial. When Helton served on former WKU head coach Jeff Brohm’s staff for two seasons (2014-15), he counted on standout in-state players like wide receiver Taywan Taylor (Louisville), running back Anthony Wales (Louisville) and wide receiver Nacarius Fant (Bowling Green) among many from the region.
All of those players were at the time under-recruited out of high school and identified by WKU’s staff. With the transfer portal now so widely used, the potential for high schoolers to possibly fall through the cracks is even greater now.
“I think of a Lofton Howard – local kid from here at Greenwood High School, really, really good player,” Helton said of the 2023 signee. “Really excited about him joining our team. And we have several others that are just like him. Who knows, if the transfer portal wasn’t there would it have been harder to get him? But I do think it gives you opportunities to go get some guys that might be a little bit under the radar. We’ve had a great history with that here at Western Kentucky. I think of Tyler Higbee, he was a guy that didn’t have very many stars, came here as a receiver and he’s a great tight end. You look at Taywan Taylor, second round draft pick, out of Louisville. He was a guy that nobody really knew.
So we've had history here of kind of finding the diamond-in-the-rough kind of guys. That's what we really hit home at, so I think locally it's very important that we continue to do that. We'll always in-state try to get the best of the best. We've had a great history of doing that."