Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LATER MONDAY, FOLLOWED BY COLD... RAIN WILL CHANGE TO SNOW LATER MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING BEHIND A STRONG COLD FRONT. LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 INCH OR LESS ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE REGION, MAINLY ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. PRECIPITATION IS LARGELY EXPECTED TO END IN THE PRE-DAWN HOURS OF TUESDAY BEFORE THE MORNING COMMUTE, HOWEVER A FEW SLICK SPOTS MAY STILL BE AROUND AS TEMPERATURES DROP INTO THE UPPER TEENS AND LOW 20S BY DAWN. WIND CHILL VALUES DURING THIS TIME WILL BE A CONCERN AS VALUES DIP TO BETWEEN 5 AND 15 ABOVE ZERO.