Western Kentucky knew if it wanted to control its destiny in trying to reach the Conference USA championship game for a second straight year, it needed to beat UAB last Friday.
It did, but a similar challenge awaits this week.
The Hilltoppers are tied for second in the league standings with North Texas entering a Saturday 2:30 p.m. homecoming matchup at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“We take it one game at a time, obviously, but we fully understand that to be in control of your own destiny is a good thing,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “We try not to look past North Texas. Our main focus is strictly North Texas. They’re the same way. They’re trying to control their destiny as well. ... I expect it to be a four-quarter game for sure, and when you’re going down the stretch in conference and everybody has one loss, it means a lot. We still want to control our fate. That’s the plan.”
WKU moved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA play with a 20-17 win over UAB on Friday. The Blazers were picked second in the league preseason predicted order of finish, while WKU was third. UTSA was picked first after winning the title last season – WKU’s only conference loss was at UTSA, while UAB still has both UTSA and North Texas on the schedule.
“Gosh, I was telling the guys before, it’s massive. This one was massive. If we would have lost this game, we would have been two losses in the conference,” WKU quarterback Austin Reed said after Friday’s win. “Now we’re in clear control of our destiny because we’ve got North Texas, Charlotte, Rice and then FAU left, and if we go win out those games, we’re back in the conference championship. Now we don’t have to rely on somebody else. That’s huge. Gosh, it’s massive that we got that win and that we’re in the driver’s seat and we control our destiny.”
The Roadrunners are the only team in C-USA still perfect in league play, after knocking off North Texas on Saturday with a late game-winning drive. The result knocked the Mean Green to 3-1 in C-USA play. Rice also has one loss – the Owls are 2-1 – and will come to Bowling Green on Nov. 12.
North Texas and WKU have both made strides – especially in league play – since slow starts to the 2021 season. The Hilltoppers started 1-4 last year before rallying to win seven straight games for the C-USA East Division title and a berth in the championship game.
The Mean Green were 1-6 to start 2021, but won their final five regular-season games – including a 45-23 victory over then-unbeaten and No. 15 UTSA in Denton, Texas – to become bowl eligible.
“I don’t think anything changed, other than their head coach is a very good head coach. I know him well. He’s going to have his players trained. When the hard times come, that’s a testament to who you are and what your program is. Are you strong enough to overcome? One thing coach (Seth) Littrell is always going to do is he’s going to make sure his guys overcome,” Helton said. “That doesn’t surprise me because they did hit a tough stretch there, but now they’ve worked through that and they’ve come back this season – for them to do what they did last season under the circumstances and I think they had the longest winning streak in the conference up to UTSA, that says a lot.
“He’s a good coach. He’s a guy that always has his players ready to play and it doesn’t surprise me one bit they’re at where they’re at right now.”
The all-time series between WKU and North Texas is tied 4-4, but the two programs haven’t met since the Hilltoppers won 45-7 in 2016 for their fourth-straight victory in the series. The game could be the last between the programs for some time, as the Mean Green are set to make the move to the American Athletic Conference following the season.
WKU opened as an 11-point favorite for the game, which is set to be televised on Stadium.
“Should be a tremendous challenge, but it’s good we get them at home. Big conference game for sure, just like last week,” Helton said. “Coach Littrell does a great job of preparing his guys and I know they had a tough one last week against UTSA – as in the lead for most of the game and it was a back and forth game and UTSA was able to pull it off. I know they’ll have their jaw set trying to come in here and win and so will we. It should make for a great matchup. Looking forward to it.”{&end}