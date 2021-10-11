Contrary to what some may believe, Western Kentucky's football season is not yet a total loss.
The Hilltoppers have gotten off to a poor start to the fall – a 52-46 defeat against UTSA on Saturday was the team's fourth straight loss and moved it to 1-4 overall – but WKU is still in the hunt in Conference USA.
"We've got our whole season in front of us, everything we want to accomplish is in front of us," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after Saturday's loss. "I talked to the team about that and I think looking in their eyes, they all fully believe that – that we can accomplish the things we want to accomplish in conference.
"Sometimes you've got to go through the hard times to get to the good times, and we've gone through some tough games. I think we'll be stronger for it. Hopefully our team can turn the corner and find those good times, those good wins. That's what we'll be looking for."
While just 1-4 overall and 0-1 now in C-USA play, the Hilltoppers have played a challenging schedule. The latest opponent – UTSA – is now 6-0, received 22 points in the latest AP poll released Sunday and is in its best stretch of football in its program's history – and WKU was in a position to win at the end before coming up just short.
The team's that beat WKU are a combined 18-4 – Indiana's record accounts for three of those losses, but they were to teams currently ranked No. 2, No. 3 and No. 7 in the country. The Hilltoppers lost to Indiana 33-31 and had a three-point loss to Army at Michie Stadium – a place the Black Knights haven't lost in the last two seasons. Michigan State is the other team that has beaten WKU, and the Spartans are currently 6-0 and ranked 10th nationally – their first top 10 ranking since 2016.
All four opponents WKU lost to were expected to be a challenge when the schedule was released, so a 1-4 record early wasn't out of the question before the season even began.
The early results – including a loss to a C-USA West Division foe in UTSA – don't make this season a wash yet, however. The Hilltoppers still like its chances in C-USA play, which continues with its first East Division opponent Saturday at Old Dominion.
"To have one conference loss, that doesn't keep you out of the hunt by any means and our football team knows that," Helton said. "They'll rebound and hopefully we'll hit some good days ahead of us here soon, some good wins ahead of us."
WKU is on the road the next two weeks against the Monarchs and at FIU. Each is currently 1-5, and the two programs have a combined two wins over the last two years – ODU didn't play last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, but went just 1-11 the year prior. The Hilltoppers haven't lost to either in the Helton era.
The Hilltoppers return home for two games against Charlotte and Middle Tennessee the following two weeks. The 49ers are 4-2 overall and lead C-USA East with a 2-0 mark, with its league wins coming against Middle Tennessee (42-39) and at FIU (45-33). The Blue Raiders are 2-4 overall and 1-2 in C-USA with a win over Marshall – the preseason pick to win the East. Helton hasn't lost to either as WKU's head coach.
WKU travels to face Rice – another West Division foe – on Nov. 13. The Owls are 2-3 overall and 1-0 in C-USA. Its one league win came against a struggling Southern Miss program after a brutal opening stretch that featured Arkansas, Houston and Texas. WKU is 2-0 all-time against Rice.
The final two games feature the two teams picked ahead of WKU in the preseason poll – FAU and Marshall.
The Tops face the Owls for Senior Day on Nov. 20. WKU has lost to FAU the last four meetings. The Owls are 3-3 overall with a 1-1 league mark that features a 58-21 win against FIU and a 31-14 loss last weekend to UAB – the preseason favorite in the West.
WKU has also lost four straight to the Thundering Herd, but Marshall's start under new head coach Charles Huff hasn't been as smooth as some expected. Marshall lost three straight games to East Carolina, Appalachian State and Middle Tennessee, and it took overtime Saturday to snap the skid against Old Dominion.
"We have the rest of conference left," WKU offensive lineman Boe Wilson said. "We can still achieve what we want to achieve this season. First couple games haven't gone as planned, but we have the whole season ahead of us. I'd say that's the most encouraging thing."
WKU's offense has shined early while the team played several games up in competition, and is currently 11th nationally with 40.4 points per game and fifth with 550.4 yards per game. Its defense has struggled, however, and ranks 124th nationally with 38.4 points allowed per game and 123rd with 480.4 yards allowed per game.
The two Hilltopper teams in program history that have won C-USA titles – the 2015 and 2016 teams – are best known for their offenses.
The 2015 team went 12-2 overall and 8-0 in C-USA play, averaging 44.3 points per game. It lost to Indiana that season as well, and got beat by 24 points at LSU. Its other two nonconference games that year were against a Vanderbilt team that went 4-8 overall after struggling the year prior with wins only against UMass, Charleston Southern and Old Dominion – it was the only Power Five win for WKU under Jeff Brohm – and against Miami-Ohio. That WKU team finished with a No. 24 national ranking – the highest finish in program history.
The 2016 WKU C-USA championship team went 11-3 overall and 7-1 in C-USA play, averaging a program-best 45.5 points per game. It still lost two of its four nonconference games when playing up in competition against Alabama and Vanderbilt, and its other two nonconference games were wins over Miami-Ohio and Houston Baptist programs that finished under .500 that year. The Hilltoppers lost an early league game that season to Louisiana Tech, but won its final six regular-season league games before beating the Bulldogs in a rematch in the C-USA championship game.
WKU has closed strong in both seasons so far under Helton, and if it does again, it could potentially have a similar record as the 9-4 First Responder Bowl champion team in 2019. That season, WKU started 1-2 with losses to FCS Central Arkansas and Louisville and a close win at FIU.
Last season didn't go as well as 2019 and the Hilltoppers finished at just 5-7, but a strong closing stretch with wins in the final three regular-season games earned the program a spot in another bowl game.
"I feel like this team loves competition, loves to fight adversity, so I feel like it's the perfect time to get everything right and get it in gear," WKU redshirt senior defensive back Omari Alexander said. "It's nothing that we haven't seen before, we've fought back the last couple seasons, so I have confidence in this team, we all have confidence in each other and we'll get it right."
Despite a poor record early against quality competition, the Hilltoppers believe an opportunity for a solid season and a possible championship still exists.
"We take it one game at a time. You look back at the full body of work at the end of the season and it is what it is," Helton said. "So long as you have a chance to go out there and accomplish your goals, that's the main thing, and we have not only a chance, but a great opportunity to accomplish all our goals. I don't see us in a position right now where, hey, it's a far stretch. If anything, I think we control our own fate, to be honest with you."