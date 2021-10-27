Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe has been making headlines with his passing numbers this fall, but it's a former Hilltopper quarterback getting some attention over the last week.
Mike White made his NFL debut when New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Sunday's game against New England and will start this weekend's game against the Bengals, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday.
"It's good to see any Hilltopper that's in the National Football League that's making plays," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday at his weekly news conference. "That always represents our brand extremely well."
White threw for 202 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-32 passing with two interceptions in the 54-13 loss to the Patriots. The Jets traded for veteran Joe Flacco on Monday, but Saleh said Flacco would not join the team on the field until Friday. New York also promoted Josh Johnson from the practice squad.
White was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the NFL draft in 2018. He was waived by the Cowboys but signed with the Jets practice squad and won the backup job prior to this season.
"“I’m confident in myself,” White told reporters Sunday. “I’m mostly confident in the guys we have in that locker room, the leaders we have. The coaching staff, too. Have to make the corrections necessary and keep going and being professionals and working our tails off and trying to get this thing going.”
For Helton, who coached White for one season at WKU in 2015, White taking advantage of his opportunity didn't come as a surprise.
Helton was WKU's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2014-15, and White was ineligible to play for the Hilltoppers in 2015 due to NCAA transfer requirements after coming from USF.
"I recruited Mike. I was here with Mike the first year he was here," Helton said. "Exceptional quarterback. I keep up with Mike. What I love about Mike is he's a huge Hilltopper. Every time we win, he texts, 'Great win, coach.' He keeps up with all the players.
"I think that's the biggest piece about Mike and the reason why he's had a lot of success, is he cares about football, he cares about being good. You saw that when Mike was here. Even when he wasn't playing, he was always getting ready for his opportunity, and he made the most of that opportunity."
At USF, he was a two-year starter and completed 215-of-417 passes for 2,722 yards and 11 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.
After coming to WKU, he made his mark as one of the best quarterbacks in program history.
In 2016, WKU finished the season averaging 45.5 points per game – the top mark in program history – as the Hilltoppers claimed their second straight Conference USA title. White's 4,363 yards passing that season are third all-time in a single season in WKU history, and the 4,177 the following season were fourth-most. His 8,540 career passing yards are third all-time at WKU despite playing just two seasons at WKU.
White's .664 career completion percentage is third all-time in program history, and his 63 career touchdown passes are second only to Brandon Doughty's 111. White's 158.1 career passer rating is second in WKU history, while his mark of 181.4 in 2016 in the single-season record.
Sunday's game against the Bengals is scheduled to start at noon.