LOUISVILLE -- Western Kentucky had excitement building for its offense leading into Saturday's season opener at Louisville.
But the first game showed plenty of room for improvement.
The Hilltoppers struggled to find a rhythm with the ball for most of the game and lost 35-21 at Cardinal Stadium, with two of those scores coming after big special teams plays by Omari Alexander.
"Offensively we didn't do our part," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "We didn't really get much going here and there. Finally found our way a little bit there at the end, but they pretty much dominated the game the whole time."
WKU (0-1) had 248 yards of offense in the loss, roughly half of what Louisville (1-0), which is now ranked 18th in the latest AP poll released Sunday, had in the game, and less than the 337 yards the Cardinals put up in the first half alone. Fifty of WKU's yards came on a pass from Tyrrell Pigrome to Jahcour Pearson, but Pearson was hit by Russ Yeast and fumbled. Louisville recovered and scored on the ensuing possession.
Louisville put together big plays to score throughout the night -- its touchdowns included a 28-yard pass, a 14-yard run, a 19-yard run and a 70-yard pass -- but Helton points the finger back to the offense for part of the blame.
The Cardinals possessed the ball roughly five minutes longer than WKU in the game, but had the ball for 18:52 in the first half as it built a 28-7 lead, compared to the Hilltoppers' 11:05 time of possession through the first two quarters. WKU's longest drives of the first half -- outside of the one featuring the 50-yard pass -- were a six-play, first-quarter series that covered 19 yards before John Haggerty came on to punt, and a six-play, 27-yard drive that also resulted in a punt.
"I felt like we were in some good positions to stop them and we didn't get it done, but it's tough also to play defense when we're out there a lot, and our offense put our defense out there a lot," Helton said. "They got tired and that's our fault as offensive coaches and as the offense. ... That's why they call it a team game. We've got to help them out offensively."
The offense brought back an experienced offensive line, its leading rusher in Gaej Walker and its second-leading receiver in Pearson from last year's 9-4 team. It also added Pigrome, a graduate transfer who made his first start at QB for the Hilltoppers on Saturday. Helton said Pigrome "was OK."
"He had a tough opponent that he had to go against and we all knew that. I thought he kept composure for the most part and all those kind of things, and he battled hard," Helton said. "Toward the end there he got a little tired himself. He had ran the ball, scrambled around and he's got to get better, but I don't mean that in a bad way. Like I told the team, I said, 'Hey, we've all got to do a self evaluation tonight -- coaches, players -- and say what do we have to get better at?' "
Pigrome was 10-of-23 passing for 129 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked three times and was the team's leading rusher with 68 yards on 17 attempts, which included a 25-yard run in the second quarter. Pearson had five receptions totaling 67 yards, while Hutchinson Community College transfers Mitchell Tinsley and Craig Burt Jr. had 38 yards on three receptions and 24 yards on two receptions, respectively.
"I don't think there was anything that he did that hurt us, personally," Helton said. "I think the scenarios we put ourselves in is what hurt us. It wasn't the quarterback. It was just the scenarios overall as an offense that we put ourselves in, and I've got to do a better job as an offensive coach. I've got to help him out better."
WKU was never able to establish a run game with Walker, Conference USA's second-leading rusher in 2019. The Hilltoppers had just 43 yards rushing in last year's 38-21 loss to the Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and had 51 outside of Pigrome between four backs Saturday. Walker had 19 yards on nine carries and freshman Noah Whittington had 16 on five carries.
Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis had said throughout camp the Hilltoppers wanted to add depth at the position to lessen the load on Walker, who accounted for 92% of the team's carries from running backs last year, and also had a combined four touches Saturday from Malik Staples and Jakairi Moses. Helton said because the team couldn't get in a rhythm, it could't get a good rotation of backs going.
"Offensively I thought we beat ourselves," Staples said. "We've just got to execute. The plays are there, everything's written up right, we've just to got to execute. We just had a lack of execution. I really think we beat ourselves. We're the better football team, but we didn't execute."
WKU's first two scores were set up by special teams plays by Alexander. The defensive back recovered a fumble on a botched snap in the first quarter, leading to a 1-yard touchdown run from Walker, and also blocked a punt in the third quarter which led to a 1-yard scoring run from Staples. The latter made it 28-14 early in the third, but Louisville responded with a 70-yard touchdown less than two minutes later.
The Hilltoppers also had good field position for their third scoring drive, starting at the Louisville 37, and WKU eventually capped off a nine-play series with a 12-yard touchdown reception from Tinsley. Helton said the effort and passion was there from his team, and that the offense did find its way towards the end -- the next-to-last drive was 10 plays and 56 yards, before the Hilltoppers turned it over on downs at the Louisville 3-yard line.
WKU will aim to build on that heading into next week's home opener against Liberty.
"You make the biggest jump from game one to game two, and hopefully that's what we'll do on all facets of every series," Helton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.