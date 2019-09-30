Tyson Helton is an offensive-minded coach who isn’t afraid to give credit to the defense when his offense isn’t operating up to expectations.
That fact is saving Western Kentucky right now and a big part of why the Hilltoppers’ two wins have come in conference games.
Helton is being patient with the offense as it makes the transition with Ty Storey now playing quarterback. There were times in Saturday’s 20-13 win over UAB the offense left points on the field and allowed the game to be closer than the final result.
WKU’s defense has been right there to bail them out and becoming the impressive strength of this team.
“Right now, our offense is riding the coat tails of our defense,” Helton said at his weekly news conference on Monday. “They know that, they’re battling and fighting and I think we have a lot of room for growth offensively. I think their turn will come, I really do. It’s a long season and I think at some point in time we’ll be counting on the offense to get it done and I think they will go get it done.”
The Hilltoppers’ defense put on a show Saturday in holding previously unbeaten UAB, the defending Conference USA champions, to a season-low 13 points. Quarterback Tyler Johnston III threw four interceptions – two to linebacker Kyle Bailey, one to cornerback Trae Meadows and another that defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin picked off on a screen pass.
Through the first three games, WKU had one fumble recovery to show for defensive turnovers. Third-year defensive coordinator Clayton White and his staff put an emphasis on changing that through two weeks of preparation for the Blazers.
“It was big because the last two weeks we’ve been emphasizing turnovers,” Darvin said. “We were doing good defensively but we couldn’t get the ball back to our offense. I credit coach White and (defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin), the whole defensive staff. We were literally watching turnover circuits before every practice and every workout and it showed tonight. Good job on the coaching staff and us for coming out and executing.”
WKU’s defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown in the fourth quarter in three consecutive games. From a conference perspective, WKU hasn’t allowed nine total points off field goals in two second-half performances against FIU and UAB.
The Hilltoppers’ 338.5 yards allowed per game ranks 41st in the country and third in the conference behind UAB and Louisiana Tech. Their 25 points allowed per game ranks 60th nationally and the run defense is 43rd in the country, allowing just 123.5 yards per game.
“If you go look at the stats, we stop the run and give up some passes and we stop some passes and give up some runs,” Bailey said. “Throughout all that I think we got only one turnover, if that. Coming into (UAB), we had to do everything to get these turnovers because the ball is everything.”
While the offense ranks well into the bottom half of the country in most statistical measures, they’re aware of what the defense brings that gives the team its best chance to win. The quarterback was especially thankful for their performance when he took a sack that put WKU out of field goal range in the fourth quarter that would’ve all but sealed the win.
Everyone knows the defense is carrying this team right now.
“It pumps you up, man,” Storey said after the game. “You’re over there screaming for the guys, especially when I take a sack and put us out of field goal range. I knew it made it hard on the guys, but they stepped up and carried me there so I’m really thankful for that.”
