If recruiting is built on a strong connection between a player, coach and the program, what happens when prospect and coach can’t physically meet?
“Really trying to get creative in what we do,” Western Kentucky football coach Tyson Helton said in a recent Zoom news conference.
Creativity and innovation is at the forefront of every coach’s approach when it comes to recruiting in a new era where social distancing is a priority. On top of managing the team Helton already has through various mobile apps and Zoom video conferencing, Helton’s staff is trying new ways to interact with potential recruits.
Before the coronavirus shut down all sports programs and moved the university’s classes online, the spring recruiting season was prime for football with days specifically set aside for prospect visits. March 21 was supposed to be a day set aside for high school junior prospects to visit a spring practice. The annual Red vs. White spring game, this year scheduled for April 18, is also a prime recruiting day for the program.
The NCAA on Wednesday extended the recruiting dead period to May 31.
But with everything canceled and an uncertain timeline on the return of college football, Helton’s staff is still working the phones and meeting with prospects through apps.
“Technology is great, whether it’s FaceTime or Zoom, you have to be interactive with those guys and try to make the contact with them as much as you can,” Helton said. “I’m watching my young kids on that (Houseparty) app, it’s like Zoom but it has games on it. You can play charades or answer questions and trivia stuff. Just trying to get creative where you can interact with recruits and try to make it fun for them. We’ll probably implement some of those things.”
Helton said he met with his recruiting staff Monday to discuss new strategies. Assistant coaches have been more active in promoting the program through Twitter, particularly offensive line coach Mike Goff.
On March 21, he sent a tweet reading, “Today was supposed to be our JR. Day. Since you can’t come to us, I thought that I would bring some of WKU to you. Be safe and Go Tops!!!”. He added a similar message later and included eight photos of the campus and Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Helton was open about his process with the staff on how they’re approaching recruiting and the contacts they make with prospects. The recruiting staff uploads 10 to 20 prospects every morning for evaluation for each coach. They’ll make a top-50 list, trim it down to 30 and then 15. From that point, the staff starts reaching out to prospects and “get really personal with the guys,” Helton said.
Aplin and Crum promoted as co-coordinators
Retaining his top assistants is likely the best recruiting job this offseason by Helton. Defensive coordinator Clayton White’s name was tossed around the coaching carousel after leading WKU to a top-25 defense nationally. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis has been a rising coaching star in his own right.
With the success that came with a 9-4 record in Helton’s first season, he knows retaining all but two of those coaches is a win in itself. He now has a contingency plan for the future in naming two co-coordinators should bigger jobs come calling soon for Ellis and White.
In a podcast episode of “Beyond the Hill,” Helton spoke candidly about naming new assistant Ryan Aplin as the co-offensive coordinator to Ellis and linebackers coach Maurice Crum as the co-defensive coordinator to White.
“I have two fantastic coordinators in coach White and coach Ellis,” Helton said. “Those guys are superstars and future head coaches. One day I’m going to lose those guys. How do I bring in someone – I’m not guaranteeing this – but bring them up to be the next coordinator potentially? Kind of groom those guys.”
Crum has been the linebackers coach and worked under White for the last three seasons. Helton said Crum has been the defensive coordinator’s “right-hand guy” with a coordinator mindset.
“I said, ‘let’s promote coach Crum to co-DC and now give him a little more responsibility and train him up to see if he could potentially do the job and those guys need to be challenged,” Helton said. “If and when coach White leaves, can he be the guy? It’s a great opportunity for him to always put yourself in the daily mindset of a coordinator and there’s a lot of responsibilities that go with that.”
Aplin was hired to replace Garret Chachere as the running backs coach after previously working at North Alabama. The former Arkansas State quarterback and two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year played against WKU in 2012.
Helton has identified Aplin as another rising star in the coaching ranks.
“He’s done so much to bring new ideas to the offense for us,” Helton said. “I think we hit a home run there by going to give these guys the co-coordinator titles and hopefully they’ll take the bull by the horns and one day be the coordinators. We’ll find out. I felt like we’ve done a great job of taking another step forward in making our staff even better than it was before and I’m excited to work with those guys.”
