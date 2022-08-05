Will Ignont is back, and he's ready to make an impact on Western Kentucky's defense.
The redshirt senior linebacker missed the Hilltoppers' final three games of the 2021 season and spring practices while recovering from a leg injury, but he has returned to action for WKU's fall camp.
"It feels amazing. I can't really describe the feeling," Ignont said. "Obviously I love this game. This is my last year of college football, so I'm just really looking to lead and set the example for younger guys and play as hard and as fast as I can."
The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Huntsville, Ala., native was productive in his minutes last season and garnered Conference USA Honorable Mention status. He started the team's first 11 games, racking up 53 tackles with 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He had an interception and fumble recovery to help the Hilltoppers finish second nationally in takeaways in 2021.
Ignont had to sit out the first 11 games of the 2020 season to satisfy transfer rules after coming from Tennessee, where he spent three seasons, but did play in the team's LendingTree Bowl game against Georgia State.
He was unable to play in WKU's final three games last season – a victory over Marshall to claim C-USA's East Division crown, the C-USA championship game and the team's Boca Raton Bowl victory over Appalachian State.
He had surgery Nov. 30 and sat out during the spring while recovering to be safe, but he was back on the field as the team opened camp July 29.
"The rehab process has been great. Jessica (Judd) in the training room and Toryn (Cornell) and those people in the training room, they did a great job really getting me every resource that I needed to get back as fast as possible," Ignont said. "I really feel good. I feel good right now."
Travis Cunningham is the newest full-time assistant coach on WKU's staff. He was named the team's inside linebackers coach in June after spending the past four years at Georgia Southern.
Despite his newness to the program, he's seen the hunger from Ignont in his return to the field.
"I think the biggest thing about Will – Will is highly motivated. He wants to be good, he wants to compete, he wants to win at everything he does," Cunningham said. "Certainly when you get faced with an injury that takes you off the field, takes you away from those opportunities, certainly you respect and value those more when you get the chance to go back out. I couldn't ask for a better leader inside of that room."
Because Ignont wasn't able to participate in the spring session, the start of fall camp also marked the first opportunity for new defensive coordinator Tyson Summers to work with the linebacker on the field – something he was looking forward to.
"As we talk about this burning desire to win – Will Ignont has a burning desire to win," Summers said the day before WKU opened camp. "Highly competitive young man and I'm really looking forward to seeing him being able to move. What I've been able to see as he's progressed is a high value of leadership. I think that he continues to develop and is continuing to work on his skill set, his communication, his understanding, but I'm looking forward to him being able to cut it loose and go."
With Summers' new defense, production is expected to increase from the linebacker position. It's a system Ignont says he played in while he was at Tennessee and one that Jaden Hunter – a fellow starting linebacker last season beside Ignont – played in during his two seasons at Georgia before he transferred to WKU.
"It was kind of cool to hear that same verbiage, that same terminology, so I know for us as the older guys it really wasn't hard for us to understand coach Summers' defense," Ignont said. "But learning his defense has been fun, man. I feel like his defense is designed for us as linebackers to run around and make plays. It doesn't really get any better than that."
The room has several other experienced players like Matthew Flint, who saw significant action in the spring with Ignont out; Derrick Smith, who transferred to WKU from Illinois, where he spent three seasons after his first two years in college at Miami; and Nicholas Days, who elected to return to Bowling Green after entering the transfer portal in early March.
Days didn't participate in spring ball and was limited in action early last year in part because of an ankle injury, but finished the 2020 season strong with three starts and 22 of his 27 tackles during that stretch – 12 came in the LendingTree Bowl. He credits "a family atmosphere" and the relationships he had built for reasons he decided to return.
"BG's another home to me, man, so just coming back, just getting to work with the same people that believed in me from the jump," Days said. "We're trying to make another run."
WKU is scheduled to open the 2022 season Aug. 27 against Austin Peay. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.