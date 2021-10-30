After Western Kentucky lost 52-46 to UTSA in its Conference USA opener Oct. 9 to move to 1-4 overall, the Hilltopper defense had a player-led meeting.
While the offense was shining, WKU's defense had struggled badly against quality competition early in the season and were giving up close to 43 points per game during its four-game losing streak.
" 'We can't keep giving up this many points. We've got to lock in and do our job and really just execute the calls that (defensive coordinator Maurice Crum) gives,' " WKU redshirt junior defensive end Jaden Hunter recalled being said after Wednesday's practice when asked about the meeting. "That's what we've been doing lately."
Since that moment, the Hilltoppers have been stout defensively, and have kept getting better.
WKU is currently on a three-game winning streak, back to a .500 record and have been giving up fewer and fewer points during the stretch, which was continued Saturday with a 45-13 homecoming victory over Charlotte at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"Everybody chipped in, whether you were a starter or not," Hunter said of the meeting. "We chipped in on things that we could do better and stuff. We just executed after that."
The 13 points are the fewest WKU (4-4 overall, 3-1 Conference USA) has allowed this season. It allowed 20 in a win at Old Dominion to start the winning streak and 19 last weekend at FIU.
The poor defensive performances came as a surprise at the start of the year because of the way the program had played in recent years. Since Tyson Helton took over as head coach ahead of the 2019 season, the defense had been what shouldered the load for the team.
Clayton White, who served as defensive coordinator in Helton's first two years, left for the same position at South Carolina in the offseason, however, and Maurice Crum -- the longest-tenured coach on staff -- was promoted to defensive coordinator.
Just weeks after social media critics were calling for Crum's job, the third-year head coach handed him the game ball in reward for the way his unit had played during the current winning streak.
"We're changing the fronts -- multiple fronts -- giving different looks, playing a lot of different guys, doing a good job in the back end with the coverage piece," Helton said of the changes. "Guys are playing with a lot of confidence.
"I thought the first part of the season we hit a rough patch there, we played some really good competition, so it really tested our defense, but it also made us have to reevaluate how do we play our best defense? I think that was the good that came out of it. It made us have to reevaluate where we were defensively and what do we do really good, and that's what a good coach does. Coach Crum and the defensive staff went back and reevaluated and we've been playing good defense ever since. Hopefully that'll keep going on."
During the stretch, WKU has been pressuring opposing quarterbacks and forcing turnovers.
In the victory over Old Dominion, WKU doubled its season sack total with five in the game, got interceptions from safety Antwon Kincade and Will Ignont, and had a strip sack from C-USA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone that was recovered by Jeremy Darvin.
In the win at FIU, WKU had seven sacks and limited the Panthers to just 28 yards rushing.
The Hilltoppers were unable to bring down Charlotte quarterback James Foster -- who was starting in place of injured Chris Reynolds -- for a sack, but did get an interception from Demetrius Cain and a fumble recovery from Jaden Hunter after Kendrick Simpkins knocked it loose.
"It was just a good feeling," Cain said. "We've been playing good these last two games and then just to cap it off with an interception, I think we had another fumble, and it was just great at the beginning of the game. The energy was up and that's what we needed."
WKU had nine tackles for loss in the game -- with eight different players getting in on the action. Second-year freshman JaQues Evans led the team with two tackles for loss, while Malone also had 1.5 in the victory.
"(Having multiple playmakers) makes you excited for the future, to be honest with you, because some of the young guys that haven't played a ton are playing now and they're getting good experience and they're making plays," Helton said.
"The biggest thing for us is we're creating turnovers. That's how you win football games. The past couple weeks, getting those turnovers has been huge for us. It just creates a lot of momentum for your team as a whole and we did it again tonight and that's why you saw the score the way it was tonight."
WKU will next face a Middle Tennessee team that was fifth in C-USA in scoring offense entering the weekend at 29.6 points per game, and put up 35 in a 25-point victory against Southern Miss on Saturday. Kickoff for the "100 Miles of Hate" rivalry game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"Coach Mo emphasizes one game, one quarter, one play at a time. We can't get to thinking about the next drive or what they're going to do next play. You have to play one play at a time," Hunter said after Saturday's game, in which he had three tackles, including .5 for loss, and a fumble recovery. "I feel like right when we fixed our attitude after the beginning of the season, things really turned around for us and are continuing to turn around for us."