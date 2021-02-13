The Western Kentucky men’s golf team is slated to open its spring season at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate on Sunday. The three-day, 54-hole tournament features 15 teams including the Hilltoppers and No. 5 ranked UAB.
WKU will play 18 holes each day across Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with 7:50 a.m. double tee starts at the par-72, 7,212-yard Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course. Weather is expected to be a potential issue over the course of the tournament.
Formerly known as the Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate, the Hilltoppers have opened the latter half of their season with the event for six of the last seven years. The Intercollegiate has existed since 2008.
Leading off the WKU lineup is senior captain Caleb O’Toole. The Alabama native currently holds a season scoring average of 74.3 strokes across eight competitive rounds. Fellow captains Christian Tooley and Tom Bevington will follow O’Toole in the lineup.
Freshman Connery Meyer will make his highest start of the season in the Hilltoppers’ fourth spot in the lineup. Sophomore Luke Fuller is going to round out the card in the fifth spot.
This is WKU’s first event of the 2020-21 season in which it will only compete with five players for four scores rather than six players for four scores. Freshman Aaron Pha is scheduled to make his first appearance as a Hilltopper, competing as an individual in Mobile.
The field features five schools from the Power Five conferences: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville and Michigan. In addition to WKU and UAB, Southern Miss completes the Conference USA showing at the tournament.{&end}
