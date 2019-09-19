Western Kentucky's annual tip-off event for Hilltopper and Lady Topper Basketball, Hilltopper Hysteria, is set to take place Oct. 17 beginning at 6 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Both programs will be introduced and will go through scrimmages on John Oldham Court, but in a change from years past, the men’s team will instead go through a full, game-length open scrimmage in front of the Hysteria crowd.
Parking and admission are free for the event.
The Hilltoppers have traditionally hosted a full scrimmage open to the public over homecoming weekend following Hysteria, but will instead integrate that more detailed annual look at the team into the Hysteria event.
In addition to both teams’ introductions and scrimmages, there will be contests and promotions on the court during breaks in the action. An autograph session on the court will conclude the evening.
Hilltopper Hysteria will once again be a ticketed event this season, although it remains free. Season ticket holders for men's basketball will have first priority to ensure their season ticket seat locations for Hysteria, but must do so by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
After that, women's basketball season ticket holders will have priority to secure remaining seats for Hysteria from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9. Starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 10 through the time of the event, seats will be available to the general public.
The Hilltoppers are 7-3 against teams in the Power Five conferences over the last two seasons and have won 47 total games over that span. They return four starters from a 2018-19 squad that won 20 games and advanced to the Conference USA championship game for the second straight year. WKU ranks third in NCAA history in regular-season league titles (42), seventh in 20-win seasons (45), eighth in all-time winning percentage (.660) and 16th in all-time wins (1,795).
The Tops face Kentucky State in an exhibition game Nov. 2 before opening the regular season at home against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5.
The Lady Toppers enter their second season under head coach Greg Collins and the program has an active streak of seven consecutive 20-win seasons, matching the previous program record. All-C-USA selections Dee Givens and Raneem Elgedawy are set to star for a Lady Topper lineup that returns all five starters from a team that reached the third round of the Postseason WNIT a season ago.
The Lady Toppers will meet Kentucky Wesleyan in an exhibition game Oct. 31 before beginning the regular season on the road at Louisville on Nov. 5.
