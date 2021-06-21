Courtney Lee has traded in his basketball shoes for a set of golf clubs and a softball bat.
The Western Kentucky great and longtime NBA player is now enjoying life in retirement from professional basketball.
"Man, I'm going into the first year of being retired. I'm picking up golf. It's a new hobby for me. It's keeping me busy," Lee told the Daily News on Saturday while walking down the third-base line to the exit of Bowling Green Ballpark following the George Fant Dream Big Camp Celebrity Softball Game. "I'm enjoying the down time. I get to spend time with my family and live life normal, so I'm enjoying where I'm at right now."
Lee was a member of WKU's 15-player All-Century Team released ahead of the 2018-19 season, sharing captain honors with center Jim McDaniels as the players appearing on the highest percentage of total ballots in the voting for the All-Century Team honors.
The 6-foot-5 guard who played for the Hilltoppers from 2005-08 has his jersey retired by the program after garnering honors such as the 2005 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2005, SBC Player of the Year and All-American in 2008, as well as being named All-SBC and NABC All-District in 2006, 2007 and 2008. He finished his collegiate career tied with McDaniels as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,238 points and led the Hilltoppers to the Sweet 16 before being selected by the Orlando Magic with the 22nd overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.
Lee played 12 NBA seasons and was the longest-tenured Hilltopper in the league, surpassing Clem Haskins' nine seasons from 1967-76. He played for eight teams -- Orlando, New Jersey, Houston, Boston, Memphis, Charlotte, New York and Dallas -- during his career, appearing in 811 games with 518 starts. He averaged 9.6 points while shooting 45.1% from the field, 38.8% from 3-point range and 85.3% from the free-throw line, and also brought down 2.6 rebounds and dished out 1.7 assists per game.
He went to Dallas from New York in a January 2019 trade and appeared in 24 games with nine starts in the following 2019-20 season -- his last season -- while averaging 4.5 points. He was coming on strong before the season hit an abrupt pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting five of the Mavericks' seven games in March, including the last four before the NBA announced midway through the team's game against Denver it was suspending the season. Lee averaged 6.6 points in 22.6 minutes per game during the seven-game stretch while shooting 50% from the field and 46.7% from 3-point range.
"I love Lee. He's a guy that came in the trade last February," then-Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle said following the March 11 game against the Nuggets. "If you'd have tried to find Vegas odds on him being here beyond this trade deadline this year, the odds would have been very long that he would be here, but he's established himself as a guy that is a hell of an NBA player, he's a great leader in the locker room, he's a mentor to our young guys -- everyone from Luka (Doncic) to KP (Kristaps Porzingis) to our other younger guys, (Jalen) Brunson, etcetera, etcetera -- and he's earned the right to be on the team this year and he's gained everyone's respect."
Lee was unable to pick up where he left off when the NBA resumed, however, after suffering a left leg injury during the league's hiatus.
"I had a freak accident at home where a piece of glass cut the back of my leg and cut through some nerves, some tendons and slit all three of my calf muscles. That was the biggest factor right there," Lee said. "Now I'm back to 100%, but I'm enjoying where I'm at in life right now."
The 35-year-old Lee signed with the Mavericks on Dec. 11 ahead of the regular season, but he was waived Dec. 19 so the team could trim its roster to 15 players, plus a pair of two-way players. He played six minutes in the team's final preseason game against Minnesota, knocking down a 3-pointer.
“Courtney came in and did a terrific job,” Carlisle said in December after Lee was waived. “He got a chance to play the other night (against Minnesota), did good things in five or six minutes.
“We wanted to give him an opportunity to work with our guys for a few days and possibly play the Minnesota game to show people that he can still play, which he can. But that takes us to the limit and this is what we’re looking at.”
Lee's interest in sports hasn't wavered in retirement. He's already picked up another game -- golf. Lee posted a photo March 24 on Instagram of himself in a Western Kentucky shirt playing at Interlachen Country Club in Winter Park, Fla., with a WKU golf bag equipped with a Big Red club cover in the foreground.
"Golf, I picked that up four months ago. I'm addicted to it, so I'm sticking with it," Lee said. "The retirement life is just spending time with my daughter, traveling and having fun with the family right now."
Retirement also led Lee back to Bowling Green on Saturday, but this time with a softball bat in his hands. He was helping fellow WKU great George Fant with his Dream Big Camp as a captain of the opposing team in Saturday's celebrity softball game. His night at the plate was highlighted by a ground-rule double, but his team ultimately fell to Fant's 5-4.
"The umpires, they ruled a couple outs on us that really wasn't outs," Lee joked, "but I felt good out there, man. I had my golf swing going on at first and then I realized I had to hit it up a little bit and I had a couple good hits, so I'm proud of myself."
Lee said he was appreciative that Fant reached out to include him, giving him a good reason to not only return to the town he starred at playing college basketball, but to also come back to be a part of a good cause.
There's a good chance retirement could bring Lee back to Bowling Green again, too.
"If George is doing this every year, he can count me in."