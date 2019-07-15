Western Kentucky senior offensive tackle Miles Pate was voted to the 2019 All-Conference USA Preseason Team, the league announced Monday. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native — who has appeared in 34 games with 19 starts over his WKU career — is the only Hilltopper with a preseason all-conference nod.
As a redshirt junior, Pate started all 12 games and played 893 of 898 offensive snaps at the right tackle position. He led C-USA right tackles with a plus-21.8 overall cumulative rating by Pro Football Focus College's Signature Stats, which included plus-9.5 for pass blocking and plus-8.9 for run blocking. Pate ranked second among C-USA tackles with a 79.1 rating by PFF College's Premium Stats; his 73.6 run block rating was second, while his 78.6 pass block rating stood fourth. Overall, he was called for only one penalty all season.
North Texas quarterback Mason Fine was selected as the favorite to win his third straight C-USA Offensive Player of the Year award. FIU senior linebacker Sage Lewis was tabbed the preseason Defensive Player of the Year and Charlotte sophomore kicker Johnathan Cruz earned the Special Teams Preseason Player of the Year selection.
The Hilltoppers open the campaign with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff Aug. 29 vs. Central Arkansas in the debut of new head coach Tyson Helton. WKU returns 16 starters on offense and defense, the third-most nationally, while the team's 10 returning starters on offense rank as the most in the nation.
