Western Kentucky's passing offense is one of the top in the nation, but its rushing attack has also provided a needed boost since the start of Conference USA play.
The Hilltoppers have averaged 4.8 yards per carry their last three games, which includes back-to-back road wins, heading into Saturday's 3 p.m. homecoming game against Charlotte at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"Whatever we can do to help the offense win, that's what we're going to do," WKU freshman walk-on running back Kye Robichaux said. "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter how many carries we have, as long as we contribute to the team and come out with the W, we're all good."
WKU (3-4 overall, 2-1 C-USA) is currently 117th of 130 FBS teams in rushing offense at just 106.6 yards on the ground per game, but that is in part due to limited attempts in a pass-heavy offense under Zach Kittley – the Hilltoppers are currently leading the nation with 436.3 yards passing per game.
The Hilltoppers average just 25.1 rushing attempts per game, and their 176 rushing attempts are the second-fewest in the nation behind Mississippi State's 134. WKU's averaging 4.24 yards per carry, which is tied for 71st in the nation.
In the past three games since the start of conference play, the Hilltoppers have averaged 4.8 yards per carry after averaging just 3.5 yards per carry through the first four games of the season.
"Since we're the top offense in the country, teams are going to drop eight so that gives the running backs the opportunity to run the ball early to maybe bring the safeties down a little to throw over the top," WKU redshirt sophomore running back Jakairi Moses said. "A lot of teams are going to try to drop eight and that's going to give us lots of holes as running backs."
The stretch started when WKU ran for 147 yards on 29 attempts – 5.1 yards per carry – in a 52-46 loss to UTSA in the C-USA opener. WKU followed with 121 yards rushing on 27 attempts in a 43-20 win at Old Dominion, before last weekend rushing for 148 yards on 30 attempts in a 34-19 victory at FIU.
For the Hilltopper offense, the increased production is from taking advantage of what opposing defenses – including FIU's – are allowing while trying to stop quarterback Bailey Zappe and the passing attack.
"Very solid room. I think coach (Carlos) Locklyn, our running backs coach, does a fantastic job with those guys. I love our running back group as a corps – they're great men, they pull for each other.
"It was one of those games where FIU literally said, 'Hey, we're going to play a three-man front and not allow you to throw the football.' It was so extreme. I was proud of our offensive staff to have the discipline after about the second series to say, 'We need to really be committed to the run.' We talked to our running back group and said, 'Hey, we're going to put the ball in y'all's hands and put it on your shoulders and go lead the way,' and they did. They were ready to go do that and a lot of those guys got to touch the football and they did some good things with it. We've got to continue to do that."
It's been a committee of running backs doing the damage, too.
North Dakota State transfer Adam Cofield leads the team with 303 yards and four touchdowns on 60 attempts. Noah Whittington is second with 184 yards on 33 attempts, but he did not make the trip to FIU because he was banged up. Jakairi Moses filled in with 33 yards on five attempts, while Robichaux had 41 yards on five attempts in the win and now has 141 yards on 30 rushing attempts.
"Can't say enough about them," Kittley said. "Kind of said it since the beginning of the year, we're going to have a running back by committee type deal this year. All those guys really stepped in. ... Jakairi, Kye, Adam – all those guys stepped in (Saturday) and really ran the ball hard and gave us that boost that we really needed, especially after those first few drives."
Next up for WKU is Charlotte – one of four teams in C-USA's East Division with a 2-1 mark in league play so far. The 49ers have the sixth-best scoring defense in C-USA allowing 27.4 points per game, while it is 11th in total defense, allowing 444.6 yards per game. Charlotte has the worst rushing defense in the league, allowing 221 yards per game on the ground.
Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m.