The Western Kentucky softball team capped off another perfect weekend at home.
The Hilltoppers beat Ohio 5-4 and Dayton 3-2 on Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex to claim the Hilltopper Spring Fling title and improve to 13-1 with their 11th straight win.
WKU plated three runs of its opening game of the day against the Bobcats and never looked back in the victory. Jordan Ridge opened the scoring with an RBI double and Bailey Curry followed with a two-run homer to put the Hilltoppers up 3-0 early.
Ohio (3-6) got within a run in the top of the third when Annalia Paoli hit an RBI single and Brooke Rice hit a two-run double, but Taylor Sanders created some breathing room in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run.
Shelby Nunn pitched the first three innings for the Hilltoppers, allowing three runs on six hits with two strikeouts. She was replaced by Kelsie Houchens, who was credited with the win after pitching three innings and allowing one run on one hit and a walk with two strikeouts. Katie Gardner came in for the save.
WKU plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat Dayton 3-2 in the final game of the Spring Fling.
Sanders opened the scoring with another solo shot in the bottom of the first, but Dayton got solo homers from Cacini and Jones in the fourth and fifth innings to pull ahead, before Curry hit a two-run shot to left in the bottom of the fifth to end the scoring.
Gardner got the start in the circle, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Nunn pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
WKU is scheduled to head to Oxford, Miss., next weekend for the Ole Miss Classic, where it’ll open play Friday at 1 p.m. against Samford.