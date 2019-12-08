The Hilltoppers are headed to Texas.
Western Kentucky has officially accepted a bid to play in the First Responders Bowl on Dec. 30 against Western Michigan.
Kickoff from Gerald Ford Stadium in Dallas is set for 11:30 a.m. CST on the campus of Southern Methodist University.
WKU athletics director Todd Stewart and head coach Tyson Helton will hold a press conference to discuss the bowl game Sunday afternoon.
The Dallas area has become a common destination for WKU with the Conference USA Basketball Tournament held at The Star in Frisco, the headquarters of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
The Hilltoppers are 3-2 in bowl games since becoming an FBS member. WKU went four-consecutive seasons with a bowl appearance from 2014-17, winning three-straight under former coach Jeff Brohm.
Helton was the offensive coordinator for the 2014 and 2015 champions of the Bahamas Bowl and Miami Beach Bowl. One year after WKU went 3-9, Helton turned the Hilltoppers into an 8-4 team now playing in their sixth bowl game since 2012.
The Hilltoppers are 17-11 all-time in the postseason and last played in the postseason in the Lone Star state in the 2004 Division I-AA (FCS) playoffs at Sam Houston State.
This story will be updated.
