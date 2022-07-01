Western Kentucky softball head coach Amy Tudor has announced the addition of transfer Kelsey Schmidt to the Hilltopper program. Schmidt, a utility player from Maineville, Ohio, played the last two seasons at Auburn.
“Kelsey has played at a very high level,” Tudor said in a news release. “She faced and had success both offensively and defensively against some of the best. She will bring athleticism and confidence to our lineup. We are excited to have her and her family join our team.”
Schmidt will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as she heads to WKU this fall.
This spring with the Tigers, Schmidt appeared in 41 games while slashing .375/.444/.700. The rising junior connected for 15 hits in 40 at bats while scoring 12 runs and driving in nine RBIs. Schmidt connected for five doubles, a triple and two homers as a sophomore while recording a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in the outfield.
Across her two seasons at Auburn, Schmidt appeared in 80 games while drawing 35 starts. Her starts have come across all three outfield positions and the designated player slot. She slashed .282/.331/.462 with 33 hits, 23 runs scored and 14 RBIs. Schmidt connected for a two-run home run against SEMO (Feb. 13, 2021) in the first at bat of her collegiate career.
Schmidt played her prep ball at Little Miami High School in Morrow, Ohio.