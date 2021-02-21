The Western Kentucky men's basketball team has added a nationally televised nonconference road game at No. 6/5 Houston on Thursday night.
Now multiple games below the NCAA maximum of 27 because of postponed Conference USA series, the Hilltoppers will fill one of those vacancies against the nationally ranked Cougars (18-3, No. 7 NET), who most recently beat Cincinnati 90-52 on Sunday.
WKU’s game at Houston is set for a 6 p.m. CT tip Thursday on ESPN2.
This is not the first game the Hilltoppers have added in-season this year. In addition to joining the Crossover Classic in South Dakota on three days' notice (wins over Northern Iowa, Memphis, six-point loss to West Virginia), WKU also added a road game at Alabama on less than a week’s notice, winning 73-71 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The Hilltoppers are 1-3 all-time against Houston, including 0-1 on the road. The teams last met in WKU’s 74-72 home loss Feb. 9, 2010.
Because of the addition of Thursday’s game, WKU’s home series against FIU has been pushed back to 2 p.m. CT Sunday and noon Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers’ final league series at home against Old Dominion the following week remains unchanged.
