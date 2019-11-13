Western Kentucky men's golf coach Chan Metts announced Wednesday that Connery Meyer signed his National Letter of Intent to play for WKU beginning in the Fall of 2020.
Meyer is a current senior at Mount Paran Christian School in Marietta, Ga. He boasts a 4.0 GPA in addition to a top-five finish in the Georgia High School Association State Championship.
The Georgia native brings ample amateur experience to WKU as a two-time U.S. Junior Amateur competitor and Boys' British Amateur competitor. Meyer has also recorded four top-15 finishes with the American Junior Golf Association.
“Connery has had a very successful junior career, including his junior tour events, as well as with his high school team,” Metts said in a news release. “His work ethic both on the golf course and in the classroom fit right in with our program and how we do things here. He will be a great addition to this program, and I expect him to make an immediate positive impact in the locker room and the classroom here on The Hill.”
In addition to his recent competition experience, Meyer was also a finalist for the 2015 Drive, Chip & Putt contest at Augusta National. He was recognized as a top fundraiser in the AJGA’s Leadership Links Program in 2017, while also competing in the inaugural Mason Cup held at Olde Stone Golf Club in Bowling Green in 2018.
