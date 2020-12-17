Western Kentucky announced Zach Kittley as its new offensive coordinator Monday, after he served in that role three years at Houston Baptist, and the Hilltoppers announced the signing of two receivers from the Texas school Thursday.
Receivers and brothers Josh and Jerreth Sterns have signed with WKU, the school announced Thursday, and Matthew Flint, a linebacker who began his career at North Carolina, announced his commitment to the team on Twitter. Flint has not been announced as part of the early signing class yet by WKU.
Houston Baptist played four games this fall and went 1-3. The losses were to North Texas, Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech. The Huskies beat Eastern Kentucky 33-30 on Oct. 3. Houston Baptist averaged 33.75 points per game this season and averaged 547.5 yards per game – 459.5 passing and 88 rushing. The Huskies had the best scoring offense and the best total offense of FCS teams to play multiple games this fall.
Jerreth Sterns, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound receiver, caught 47 passes for 454 yards and five touchdowns this fall as a junior, and Josh Sterns, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound freshman this fall, had 13 receptions for 403 yards – an average of 31 yards per reception – and four touchdowns in the team's four games.
The two are part of a big football family. Caden Sterns is a junior on the Texas football team, Jordan Sterns played in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs after playing at Oklahoma State, and Jamison Sterns played at West Texas A&M. Their father, James, played basketball at Baylor.
Bailey Zappe accounted for nearly all of the play at quarterback for HBU, throwing for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns on 141 of 215 passing with one interception and a quarterback rating of 159.29 in the team’s four games. Zappe’s 567 yards passing against Texas Tech were the most ever for an FCS player against an FBS defense. The receivers entered the transfer portal Monday, as did Zappe.
Flint announced his decision to transfer from North Carolina on Nov. 11.
"I'm excited to announce I'll be attending graduate school and playing football at Western Kentucky University!!" he wrote Thursday on Twitter.
Flint was listed on the 2019 roster as a 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, and did not record any stats at North Carolina in 2020. He made two appearances last year before suffering a season-ending injury, and had two appearances in 2018 as a true freshman and ended up redshirting. He was ranked as the 16th-best linebacker in Alabama and 36th-best in the country by 247Sports out of Madison County High School, where he earned 4A first-team all-state honors.
