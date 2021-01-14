The Western Kentucky football program continues to take advantage of the transfer portal this offseason.
The Hilltoppers announced Thursday the signing of Cameron Stage, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman that spent the last three seasons at Bowling Green State.
"Thank you to all the coaches that reached out to me. I will be committing to Western Kentucky University," Stage wrote Thursday on Twitter.
Stage appeared in all five games the 0-5 Falcons played in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native appeared in four games in 2019 after redshirting in 2018.
Stephen Hamby was promoted to WKU's offensive line coach earlier this week, after serving in a quality control role the two years prior. Before coming to WKU, Hamby was Bowling Green State's offensive line coach from 2016-18.
Stage is the 15th overall player WKU has signed to the class, the 13th transfer and the second offensive lineman. The Hilltoppers also signed Boe Wilson, a graduate transfer offensive lineman who previously played at Nebraska.
